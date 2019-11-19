Vindman: ‘I did this out of a sense of duty’ Lt. Col. Vindman delivered a powerful opening statement, sharing his story as a son of immigrants who came to America for a better life and instilled a sense of duty to serve in the U.S. military. He said he never expected to testify about the president’s actions, but he did so out of a “sense of duty.” He also thanked his father for his sacrifice. Vindman’s account is significant because Republicans have attempted to paint previous witnesses as unreliable given their second- or third-hand knowledge about the pressure campaign. Vindman said that he witnessed Ambassador Sondland ask Ukrainian officials to open the investigation in order to get the aid — a meeting then-national security adviser John Bolton cut short. He also said that the July 25 call was “inappropriate” and he reported his concerns immediately. Vindman — whose loyalty to the United States has come under attack from some in conservative media — excoriated the “reprehensible” and “cowardly” attacks on career foreign service officers and others who have appeared or were expected to do so, saying they do this work out of patriotism and not partisanship. In a powerful close, Vindman thanked his father for deciding to come to America, saying his testimony was proof it was the right decision. "Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth," he said. Read his full statement here: 20191119 Ltc Alex Vindman Opening Statement (PDF)

20191119 Ltc Alex Vindman Opening Statement (Text) Share this -







Meet the two seasoned staff prosecutors now in the impeachment spotlight The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight. Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Read more about the questioners here.







Vindman describes his 'real-time' reaction to the July 25 call Responding to Schiff's request for his "real-time reaction" to the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy, Vindman answered bluntly: "Without hesitation, I knew that I had to report this to the White House counsel. I had concerns and it was my duty to report my concerns to the proper people in the chain of command," said Vindman, who was listening in on the call. Vindman reiterated that it was "inappropriate" and "improper" for "the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent." He said what occurred on the call would "undermine Ukraine policy" and "undermine our national security." Schiff then asked Vindman whether he felt Trump put pressure on Zelenskiy when he asked for a "favor" on the call to open the investigations. Citing his military background, Vindman said, "When a senior asks you to do something, even if it's polite and pleasant, it's not to be taken as a request, it's to be taken as an order."







Vindman testimony gets wide praise on Twitter Chilling to watch a Lt. Col. with a purple heart, whose family fled oppression, essentially tremble in the witness chair is a reminder of how intimidating this process can be.

"Dad... proof that you made the right decision... do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth." — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) November 19, 2019 Col. Vindman is everyone of us children, grandchildren of refugees who fled oppression and inspired us to uphold the rule of law in their honor. So grateful to him. — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 19, 2019 Vindman's message to his immigrant dad was powerful



He said, "Dad, my sitting here today, in the US Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union...Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth."

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 19, 2019







Williams lawyer objects to question about Pence call Schiff opened his questioning by asking Williams about a Sept. 18 call between Pence and Zelenskiy, but her lawyer chimed in, saying that the Office of the Vice President has deemed the call "classified." Schiff then asks if Williams could provide information of the call in a classified setting, and she says she'd be "happy to."







The Hill reviewing and correcting articles from conservative reporter referenced by Nunes Moments ago, Nunes lavished praise on John Solomon, the conservative reporter whose columns in The Hill play a major role in the Ukraine story, and accused the media of "furiously smearing and libeling him." He noted that "The Hill told its staff yesterday it would conduct a review of Solomon's Ukraine reporting." NBC News has obtained from an employee of The Hill the email sent Monday to staff by The Hill's Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack. It says that "in light of recent congressional testimony and related events, we wanted to apprise you of the steps we are taking regarding John Solomon's opinion columns which were referenced in the impeachment inquiry." It goes on: "Because of our dedication to accurate nonpartisan reporting and standards, we are reviewing, updating, annotating with any denials of witnesses, and when appropriate, correcting any opinion pieces referenced during the ongoing congressional inquiry. As previously stated, the views expressed by contributors are their own and not the views of The Hill." "We reiterate that we do not condone sending material out before publication," the letter adds. "The Hill remains committed to giving voice to views across the political divide."







Witnesses sworn in Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, are sworn in before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images







Trump has packed schedule, but likely still paying attention to hearings The president has been in the residence this morning, according to a White House official, but is likely to join local radio stations this morning to talk USMCA/trade as part of the White House's "radio row" media day. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham adds that other participants "include senior administration officials, Cabinet members and I believe some members of Congress." The president is also set to lead a Cabinet meeting at 11:30 in the West Wing. It's part of the White House counterprogramming strategy to try to show the president is hard at work as Democrats focus on impeachment. Two officials are downplaying today's hearings, telling us they don't think it will be a game changer. The president is likely engaged in this third day of public impeachment hearings, however. He has suggested that both witnesses, Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman, are "never-Trumpers," despite no evidence that's the case.






