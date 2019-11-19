Vindman: No credible evidence to support theory that Ukraine interfered in 2016 election Responding to a question about Trump's pushing the CrowdStrike conspiracy theory, Vindman said he was not aware of any credible evidence that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. He said he was well aware, though, that Russia had promoted that theory. The CrowdStrike theory, about which Trump asked Zelenskiy, essentially contends that Ukraine, and not Russia, was involved in hacking Democratic Party emails and that a Democratic National Committee server may be in Ukraine. The theory runs counter to the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies, and former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said it was “debunked.” Republicans have pointed to a 2017 Politico story reporting that Ukrainian embassy officials in Washington helped a DNC staffer research allegations involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is now in prison stemming from his business activity in Ukraine. Vindman: Not aware of evidence that Ukraine interfered in 2016 election 03:10 Share this -







And we're back The short break has ended. The 5-min round for members to ask questions will now begin alternating between Democrats and Republicans.







Hearing pauses The committee is now taking a short break in the hearing with Vindman and Williams for roughly 5 to 10 minutes. The 5-minute rounds for questions by individual members will start once they return.







What is Castor asking Williams about? Castor is using his 45 minutes to pepper Williams with questions about Ukraine policy that she does not have the answers to: "I don't know" is a refrain she's stated multiple times. Responding to a question from Castor, Williams also testified she has "no basis" to say that Pence was told not to go to Ukraine and that it was possibly a mere schedule conflict. The line of questioning appears to be an effort by Castor to cast her as a witness who lacks material knowledge about the matters at hand — even though she, along with Vindman, were both on the July 25 call that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry.







Vindman corrects Nunes, 'Ranking member, it's Lt. Col. Vindman, please' Nunes began a line of questioning about the whistleblower, which prompted Schiff to chime in and say, "I want to make sure there's no effort to out the whistleblower." Nunes then turned back to the NSC adviser, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, "Mr. Vindman, you testified in your deposition that you did not know the whistleblower." Vindman pointedly responded, 'Ranking member, it's Lt. Col. Vindman, please." Nunes continued by repeating his question with Vindman's military title. Vindman was promoted to the rank of Army lieutenant colonel in 2015. He received a Purple Heart after he was wounded by an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2004.







Nunes goes after leaks, whistleblower, and Schiff interrupts Nunes asked both Williams and Vindman, point-blank, whether they leaked, or directed anyone to leak, any information surrounding the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy. Blasting the media and leakers of confidential information to the media has been a central strategy of Nunes and other House Intelligence Committee Republicans during the public hearings. The line of questioning also appeared to be a direct play by Nunes to get either witness to expose the whistleblower. Asked if she discussed the July 25 call with the press, encouraged anyone to do so or if she knows of "any individuals" who did," Williams replied "no" each time. Vindman also said no each time, but added, "I do not engage with the press at all." He added, "We have an NSC press shop to engage in these types of questions." After repeated questions from Nunes on leaks about the July 25 call, Schiff eventually interrupted and reminded everyone that the hearings would not be used to "out the whistleblower." Nunes asks Williams and Vindman if they discussed Trump's call with the press 04:50







