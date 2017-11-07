Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Cast Their Votes

Hello, and thank you for spending Election Night 2017 with us. NBC News politics reporters and editors will be live blogging throughout the day and into the evening Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the four biggest races, and what to watch for as the returns come in.

New Jersey Governor's Race: Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno vs. Democrat Phil Murphy

New Jersey elections have often elevated centrists, but not this time. The New Jersey gubernatorial race is a battle of partisans. Progressive Democratic candidate Murphy leads the state's Republican lieutenant governor, the unpopular retiring Gov. Chris Christie’s former running mate, in the polls.

What to watch: How do voters decide on key issues? Murphy said he’d support becoming a sanctuary state "if need be" to protect undocumented immigrants; former prosecutor and sheriff Guadagno accused him of protecting criminals. Taxes are the other big talker, with Murphy saying he’ll raise them to pay for his priorities, while Guadagno says she won’t run for a second term if she doesn’t cut the property tax.

Virginia Governor's Race: Republican Ed Gillespie vs. Democrat Ralph Northam

Virginia’s gubernatorial race has the potential to be a squeaker. Polls have showed the race tighteningrapidly with Gillespie closing the gap on Northam, who was leading by double digits early last month.

What to watch: Trump has loomed over this contest, with Gillespie promising to protect Confederate statues and running TV ads highlighting MS-13 gang violence, and it could be a measure of how Virginians' feel about the president. Most likely voters in the Washington Post-Schar School poll said their view of president was important to their decision.

Utah's 3rd Congressional District: Republican John Curtis holds lead in crowded race

Utah’s 3rd Congressional district will go to the polls to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who left Congress this summer. Republican nominee John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, is the favorite in the red district; he faces Democrat Kathie Allen, new moderate conservative party United Utah candidate Jim Bennett, one Libertarian, an independent and two approved write-in candidates.

What to watch: Does United Utah garner a substantial share of the vote? This is the first time the newly-formed party will appear on a general election ballot.

New York City Mayoral Race: Incumbent Democrat Bill de Blasio vs. a slew of small challengers

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is likely headed toward re-election in New York City despite limited time on the campaign trail and less than stellar approval ratings. He's got four opponents, including Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman. An NBC 4 New York/Marist poll saw 58 percent of likely voters citywide supporting de Blasio, with just 16 percent supporting Malliotakis.

What to watch: Just how many people vote against this unpopular, but powerful, incumbent.