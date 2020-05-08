Virus claims Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy Roy Horn, half of the famed magic and entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, has died of complications related to coronavirus, partner Siegfried Fischbacher said Friday. He was 75. Last month, Horn tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, a spokesperson for the duo said. He was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried." Read the full story here. Share this -







Suspects in death of Family Dollar guard are captured Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Flint, Michigan, security guard after an argument about a face mask requirement for shoppers have been captured, the local prosecutor announced Friday. Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry Teague, 44, have been charged with accused of first-degree murder, and police have been searching for them since last week. Bishop is the son of a woman who got into an argument with the victim, Calvin James Munerlyn, 43, on May 1, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. Officials say Sharmel Teague returned to Family Dollar store 20 minutes later with her husband and son, who is accused of firing at the guard. Under state stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, Michigan residents are required to wear masks . Read the full story here.







Miss America pageant called off ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Add the Miss America pageant to the list of events canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Miss America Organization announced Friday that a competition will not be held this year. The pageant will resume next year, which will be its 100th anniversary. The most recent Miss America, Camille Schrier of Virginia, was crowned in December at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. A location for the 2020 pageant had not yet been announced. Its longtime home had been Atlantic City, aside from a brief detour to Las Vegas.







Hawaii says it has no new cases for first time in two months HONOLULU — Hawaii is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13. At that point, Hawaii had a total of just two cases. Hawaii has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since the last week of March to slow the spread of the virus. Gov. David Ige has begun relaxing some restrictions. Hawaii also requires those arriving in the state and traveling between the islands to observe 14 days of quarantine.







Say goodbye to ketchup bottles: FDA issues guidelines for reopening eateries The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued guidelines for food establishments permitted by their state and local governments to reopen. Among the recommendations: Workers should continue wearing face coverings, businesses should implement "no touch" payments, which can include Apple Pay and Google Pay on cellphones, and owners should restrict restaurant and bar capacities to ensure 6-foot distances. And, as part of a checklist for operators, the FDA suggests "high touch" surfaces and items such as seat covers, table cloths, throw rugs and reusable condiment containers like ketchup bottles and salt and pepper shakers be "removed from use." The guidelines "are designed to help businesses that prepare food to serve or sell to the public directly, such as restaurants, bakeries, bars and carry-outs, protect employee and public health as they reopen for business," the FDA said in a statement. The FDA has prepared a checklist and infographic for retail food establishments like bars and restaurants that might have closed during COVID-19 in order to protect their employees and customers as they reopen for business. https://t.co/KczHsUmCF6 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 8, 2020







Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin Rodolfo Gomez and his employees demonstrate a cardboard box they say can serve as both a hospital bed and a coffin. Fernando Vergara / AP BOGOTA, Colombia — A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them. ABC Displays has created a cardboard bed with metal railings that designers say can double as a casket if a patient dies. Read the full story.






