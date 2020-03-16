Washington governor orders restaurants takeout, delivery only Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that he will temporarily limit restaurants to take-out and delivery services and close entertainment venues and recreational facilities across the state. We’re in this together, Washington. How each of us responds matters.



And I know we’re up for the challenge.



My full statement: https://t.co/KO6taPv83D

6/6 pic.twitter.com/lBwjHDGc1m — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020 The emergency proclamation, which aims to stem the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect Monday, he said. Inslee also prohibited gatherings with more than 50 people unless they’ve met social distancing and public health guidelines. “These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.” Share this -







NYC mayor Bill de Blasio to close theaters, limit restaurants to takeout New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday ordered the temporary closing of movie theaters, nightclubs and concert venues. In an executive order that will go into effect on Tuesday morning, de Blasio also said restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to takeout orders and deliveries. “The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio said. “We have to break that cycle.” Share this -







United Airlines cuts capacity by 50 percent through May United Airlines announced Sunday it will be cutting its capacity in half for April and May as Americans cut back on travel amid efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. In a message to United employees, Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer, and J. Scott Kirby, president, said the company projects the cuts could be extended. "We also now expect these deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period," Munoz and Kirby wrote. "Even with those cuts, we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30% range -- and that's if things don't get worse." The company said its leaders would be taking a 50 percent pay cut. "We're also currently projecting that revenue in March will be $1.5 billion lower than last March," Munoz and Kirby wrote. Share this -







Deaths continue to rise in Italy, Spain The number of coronavirus-related deaths continued to rise Sunday in Europe’s hardest hit two countries, Italy and Spain. Italy’s death toll rose to 1,809, a jump of 368 people in one day, Italy’s civil protection chief, Angelo Borrelli, said. The number of cases of across the country also continued to spike, with another 3,590 people testing positive for the disease. Nearly 25,000 Italians have contracted COVID-19. Spain, which declared a state of emergency Friday, reported Sunday that the number of deaths rose to 292, up from 84 on Thursday, the country’s health minister, Salvador Illa, said. The number of cases more than doubled, from nearly 3,000 to almost 8,000. Share this -





