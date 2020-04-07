Volunteers fumigate streets in Nairobi, Kenya against coronavirus Volunteers fumigate a street in a residential area of Nairobi to curb the spread of coronavirus on Monday. Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Russia re-opens border to allow in residents stranded abroad The Russian government has lifted a ban on charter flights that unexpectedly stranded several hundred Russian citizens and residents in foreign countries on April 3 as they attempted to return home, including at least 50 in New York and up to 600 in Japan. Flights are now being organized by Russian airlines to retrieve tourists stuck in foreign countries. But it isn't clear that everyone will make it home. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov wrote on Facebook on April 6 that there are too few Russians asking for evacuation to justify the cost of a charter back to Moscow. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on April 7 told citizens that Russian airline Aeroflot was seeking clearance to run a flight to New York later the same day. The flight was originally scheduled for April 3, but was cancelled on the tarmac.







Author J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' from COVID-19 symptoms Author J.K. Rowling said on Twitter on Monday that she had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms but was now "fully recovered," adding that she had not been officially tested. She shared a video put together by a hospital outlining helpful breathing techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms, saying that she had found it useful. The "Harry Potter" author urged fans to stay home and safe during the outbreak. Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020







Israel announces complete nationwide lockdown over Passover holiday The Israeli government is imposing a complete nationwide lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu announced in a televised address to the nation on Monday. The lockdown coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday in which families typically gather together for a traditional dinner called the seder. "We cannot become complacent. We are moving forward with preparations for the scenarios regarding the exit from the crisis," Netanyahu said, adding that "there is a real possibility that if the positive trends" continue, Israel could gradually exit the lockdown after Passover.







Britain's Queen Elizabeth II thanks healthcare workers on World Health Day Today, on #WorldHealthDay, The Queen has sent a message to healthcare professionals across the Commonwealth and around the world, on behalf of The Royal Family. 🌍🏥 pic.twitter.com/AL2N08qnjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020







Germany's coronavirus fatality rate rises The coronavirus fatality rate in Germany has increased from 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent, according to Germany's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, on Tuesday. Germany has been hailed for having a relatively low number of deaths compared to other European countries. The uptick is likely due to an increase in outbreaks in retirement and nursing homes, as well as at risk groups in hospitals, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute. The average age of those who have died in Germany is 80, he said. "The deaths occurring now strike people who got sick one to two weeks ago. That means there are also many COVID-19 cases in inpatient treatment and so we have to expect a further increase in the number of deaths," said Wieler at a daily press briefing.







China reports first day with no coronavirus deaths China reported its first day with no coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began on Monday, officials from the National Health Commission said. On April 6, there were no new confirmed cases, no new suspected cases, and no new deaths in China, officials said at a news conference. While domestic cases are under control, China is still grappling with managing imported cases, mostly Chinese nationals returning from abroad. Prevention and control measures to prevent further outbreaks were still "arduous," said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.






