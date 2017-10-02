Hundreds Line Up to Donate Blood in Las Vegas

It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for law enforcement to breach the shooter’s hotel room, NBC News reports.

Police received the first call reporting shots on the country music festival at 10:08 p.m. local time. They then began searching for the source of the shooting, which was eventually determined to be coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police initially began searching for the shooter on the 29th floor, working their way up to the 32nd floor where authorities say they immediately realized they were on the right floor. It’s unclear how they knew, but at 11:20 p.m., police were heard blasting the door off the room.

Shooter Stephen Paddock shot himself before police entered the room and found 10 weapons, according to Las Vegas police.