Voter voices: Immigration, health care and Trump motivate people to the polls

Health care, immigration, and President Donald Trump brought voters to the polls on Tuesday, according to interviews with voters conducted by NBC News.

“I've been looking forward to this day for two years,” says Ben Zylman, a 61-year-old from Kalamazoo, Michigan. "I do believe it's a referendum on Trump and the GOP in general, as they've fallen in lockstep with him."

Zylman, who considers himself an independent, had previously supported GOP Rep. Fred Upton but turned against him after Upton voted last year to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"Because where I am at in my life, health care is the number one issue," said Zylman, who receives coverage through the ACA.

