Voting stickers adorn Susan B. Anthony's grave

Voters on Tuesday paid tribute to Susan B. Anthony, the legendary suffragette who helped lead the social movement that would eventually give women the right to vote, leaving stickers on the headstone at her grave in Rochester, New York.

Voters have previously flocked to her resting place in Mount Hope Cemetery, which in 2016 extended its hours on Election Day to allow visitors to pay their respects.

Anthony passed away in 1906. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed a woman's right to vote, was not ratified until 1920.