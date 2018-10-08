Vulnerable Republicans strike softer tone on immigration in campaign ads

Some Republican candidates facing tough reelection battles this fall are touting a far softer stance on immigration than their national party has, launching ads to promote their fights to protect constituents from deportation.

The latest example comes from Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman, who is running against Democrat Jason Crow in a Denver-area district that's been trending blue.

In the new spot, a husband and wife from Colorado tells the story of how Coffman stepped in to protect their adopted daughter. While the couple had adopted her from Peru, the little girl's visa was denied and her parents were told she was going to be deported.

"They were going to deport our daughter, then Mike Coffman called. He promised he'd fight for Angela, and he did," Amy Becerra, the little girl's mother, says in the ad.

"Mike kept our family together. We've seen the attacks on Mike and that's not who he is. Mike fights for all of us and we are proud to stand with him."

It's the latest attempt by Coffman to distance himself from his party in a moderate-to-Democratic leaning district that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won his district in 2016. A recent poll from the New York Times/Sienna College found the Republican trailing by 11, and Democrats have fought hard to cut at Coffman's bipartisan message by arguing the bipartisan act is lip service.

New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, another vulnerable GOP incumbent, took a similar tack in an ad earlier this year where his campaign took to the airwaves to highlight the story of MacArthur stopping a woman from being deported and taken away from her husband.

"I was at a dead end so I called Congressman MacArthur and the congressman came over to the House, met my family, and thank God that he helped me," the husband, identified as Joe R. from Brick, N.J., says in the ad.

"He's a compassionate man, he knew right from wrong."

MacArthur's campaign spent more than $187,000 airing that spot, according to data from Advertising Analytics.

President Trump campaign in 2016 on a hard-line message on immigration, turning his border wall into his campaign's centerpiece and calling for a humane "deportation force" on the campaign trail.

Since elected, he's faced significant criticism over the administration's policy that separated children from their families at the border.

Those policies aren't the kind that do well in swing districts like Coffman's or MacArthur's, and Democrats have long tried to tie this lawmakers and others to the tougher Trump policies. So by highlighting these compassionate immigration stories, the vulnerable GOP incumbents are hoping they can create even more distance from Trump.