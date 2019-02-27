Waiting is the hardest part

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., tweeted mid-hearing that he has entered a referral for criminal investigation of Cohen for what he says are violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
The tweet came after a heated exchange during which Meadows accused Cohen of failing to properly disclose contracts with foreign companies.
Cohen defended himself, pointing on that his contracts were with privately owned companies and not government entities.
Cohen shed some tears when Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., asked him what he wants his children to know.
"That I'm sorry for everything and I'm sorry for the pain that I've caused them," he said. "And I wish I can go back in time."
In a line of questioning that sought to address his methods of protecting Trump over the years, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., asked Cohen about a pair of stories that Cohen reportedly had a hand in covering up.
Speier questioned Cohen about an alleged tape that is purported to show Trump striking his wife in an elevator, as well as rumors that Trump has a secret love child who was the product of an affair.
"There is an elevator tape that has been referenced as a catch and kill product. It was evidently of Mr. Trump and a woman, presumably Mrs. Trump? Is that correct?" Speier said.
Cohen confirmed that the rumor involved Trump and his wife, but he said he was certain the allegation was "not true."
"Well the story goes that he stuck Melania while in that elevator, because there’s a camera inside, which, I’m not so sure. Actually I’m certain it’s not true," Cohen, noting that he was aware of rumors that a tape was being auctioned in 2016.
He then said that he did not believe the auction was real, and that he never saw any such tape.
"I don’t believe Mr. Trump ever struck Mrs. Trump, ever. I don’t believe it," he said.
She also asked Cohen about an alleged payoff in order to conceal a story about Trump having a "love child." He said he did pay $15,000 to keep such a story from surfacing, but said there is no illegitimate child, to his knowledge.
A now-defunct website created in 2011 to gauge public support for a Trump run for president resurfaced on Tuesday after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked Cohen to clarify his role in starting Trump’s campaign.
“You started the campaign for president of the United States for Donald Trump?” Jordan asked.
“I certainly did, sir,” Cohen responded. “Shouldtrumprun.com.”
“2011. It was my idea. I saw a document in the newspaper that said, ‘Who would you vote for in 2012?’ Six percent of the people turned around and said they'd vote for Donald Trump. So I brought it into his office and I said, ‘Mr. Trump, take a look at this, wouldn't that be great?’ And with that is where it all started."
2020 contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., tweeted several times about Cohen's testimony Wednesday. She touched on the Moscow Tower project, hush money scheme and WikiLeaks.
Klobuchar is one of the several White House hopefuls commenting on the developments of the hearing.
Rep. Justin Amash's questioning of Cohen diverged from that of other GOP committee members.
The Michigan congressman asked Cohen open questions that elicited contrite responses from Cohen, as opposed to the hostile lines of inquiry of other GOP members.
For instance, Amash asked Cohen, "What is the truth (Trump) fears most?" to which Cohen responded, "It's tough to question, sir."
Amash, who has been critical of Trump in the past, then asked Cohen, "What principles have you chosen to follow in your life, and do you wish to follow different principles now?"
Cohen answered that he has "always tried to be a good person," and now he wants to "protect his wife and children."
Cohen also thanked the congressman for his question because he said it allowed him to talk about his redemption.
In response to multiple accusations that he would attempt to use his public appearance before Congress as a way to reduce his prison sentence, Cohen said that while he is assisting with other "ongoing investigations" with the possibility of a reduction to his sentence, the hearing Wednesday alone will not afford him any such reduction.
"There are ongoing investigations that have nothing to do with this committee or Congress that I am assisting in and it is for the benefit of a Rule 35 motion," Cohen said.
Under current Rule 35(b), if the government believes that a sentenced defendant has provided substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person, it may move the court to reduce the original sentence; ordinarily, the motion must be filed within one year of sentencing.
"The rule 35 motion is in the complete hands of the southern district of New York," Cohen added.
"If those investigations are fruitful, then there is the possibility [of reduced time,]" he said. "This congressional hearing today is not going to be the basis of a rule 35 motion. I wish it was, but it's not."
Trump has repeatedly said Cohen is saying whatever is necessary in order to reduce his sentence. Some Republicans on the committee have asked Cohen whether he is appearing before Congress in hopes of reducing that sentence.
As NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah pointed out earlier, if Cohen does get a Rule 35 reduction, prosecutors may mention his testimony to Congress to a judge if it is in fact truthful in order to bolster his appeal for leniency.
In a text message to NBC News, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he's been most impressed with Republican Jim Jordan's performance during the first stages of Michael Cohen's hearing.
"Jordan is so far the best lawyer by far," Giuliani said when asked for his thoughts on the performance of GOP House Oversight Committee members during Cohen's hearing.
Throughout the hearing, GOP members have deferred parts of their allotted questioning time to Jordan, the committee's ranking member. Jordan has sharply questioned Cohen on his credibility, hammering home the idea that what Cohen says about the president cannot and should not be trusted by the American people.
Asked if there was anything he'd like to see Republicans focus more on, Giuliani responded: "So far, so good."
NBC News spoke to Democratic members of the Oversight Committee during the first break.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., said that so far, “there’s enough here to cause more hearings” and expressed interest in probing deeper into Trump’s business ethics. “I don’t know if it all gets done today. There may be a second round of hearings,” Lynch added.
Del. Eleanor Norton, D-D.C., said she believed Cohen’s testimony, calling him a “good, tough witness.”
And Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., said she also believed Cohen, telling NBC that “I think we have to find corroborating evidence, but I tend to believe that there's earnestness there, and I want to see everything that he says. And then it's up to the American people.”
A big moment during the hearing came when Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked Cohen if prosecutors are looking into other illegal acts by the president that have not been made public.
Krishnamoorthi: "Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act...regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today?"
Cohen: "Yes, and again, those are part of the investigation currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York."
This answer from Cohen stood out because it appears that at least one of the investigations encircling the president is not close to wrapping up anytime soon, and its scope may be wider than previously known.