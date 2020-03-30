Wall Street rallies on hopes vaccine and shutdown extension will limit economic damage

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday 690 points higher, while the S&P gained around 3.3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up by around 3.6 percent, after Amazon, Microsoft, and other sector leaders performed well throughout the day.

Pharmaceutical companies saw some of the day's largest stock gains, on news that there could be a vaccine for coronavirus.

However, all three major averages are likely facing a volatile week, with a raft of economic data set to be released, including the consumer confidence index on Tuesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the monthly unemployment numbers on Friday.

The first three months of 2020 are still on track be the worst performing quarter since 2008.