Wall Street rallies, but traders are still waiting for a stimulus package

Hopes of a sweeping economic relief package pushed Wall Street back into the green on Friday afternoon, just one day after the worst market plunge since Black Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by around 600 points, with gains on the S&P and Nasdaq hovering at around 3 percent each.

The boost in stocks came after lawmakers and the White House appeared closed to finalizing an economic relief package, and news that the Group of Seven governments would work together to create a coordinated economic response to the viral pandemic.