Wall Street soars as vaccine news prompts hope of economic recovery

Wall Street soared Monday after U.S.-based drugmaker Moderna said it has seen "positive" results from its first human trial for a vaccine against COVID-19, prompting hope among investors that economic recovery could be on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by around 830 points by midday Monday, with the S&P 500 notching up a gain of by 3 percent and the Nasdaq higher by 2.3 percent. Tourism and airline stocks also rose, with Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United seeing double-digit gains. MGM Resorts, Carnival Cruise Line and Disney also rallied, on the possibility of a return to travel and entertainment. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has emphasized that full economic recovery "may have to await the arrival of a vaccine." Read the full story here.







Italy announces lowest COVID-19 death toll since March 9 Italy has reached its lowest daily toll of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the lockdown on March 9. Only 99 fatalities and 451 new cases were reported during the weekend, the Civil Protection said in a statement. Italy's total death toll since February 21, when the outbreak started, now stands at 32,007, official figures show. The European country reopened some of its business Monday - shops, restaurants and churches - as its 10-week lockdown eases. "We could wait for a vaccine, but we can't afford it," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. "We have to accept [the risks], otherwise we will never be able to restart."







He thought the coronavirus was 'a fake crisis.' Then he contracted it. Brian Hitchens. WPTV A Florida man who thought the coronavirus was "a fake crisis" has changed his mind after he and his wife contracted COVID-19. Brian Hitchens, a rideshare driver who lives in Jupiter, downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus in Facebook posts in March and April. "I'm honoring what our government says to do during this epidemic but I do not fear this virus because I know that my God is bigger than this Virus will ever be," he wrote in a post on April 2. "Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords." In mid-April, Hitchens, 46, began documenting his and his wife's health on Facebook. "Been home sick for over a week. Both my wife and I home sick," he wrote in a post on April 18. "I've got no energy and all I want to do is sleep." Read the full story here.







Patients petition health groups to revise COVID-19 recovery guidelines Patients who've endured ongoing COVID-19 symptoms are working to raise awareness of the long-lasting effects of the illness by petitioning public health groups. A grassroots effort was published Monday on change.org, targeting the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.K.'s National Health Service, to "revise the recovery guidelines to reflect a more accurate recovery time to ensure patients are receiving the appropriate care, attention, and respect during their difficult road to recovery." Some patients, even those who were never sick enough to be hospitalized, have reported fever, fatigue and other symptoms for as many as 10 to 12 weeks. Some public health groups and physicians have begun to discuss setting up registries of people who have recovered, or who are still recovering from COVID-19, to get a better sense of long-term symptoms. There is no indication yet, though, when such a registry would be established.







N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says he has been encouraging sports teams to play without fans New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he has asked major sports teams to begin planning to play without fans. "New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. "Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen, we're a ready, willing and able partner."







Photo: Drinking coffee with a face shield A woman enjoys a coffee in Rome on Monday as Italy eases some of its lockdown measures. Yara Nardi / Reuters







India threatened by cyclone amid coronavirus pandemic Police personnel and officials escort a man tested positive for COVID-19 in an alley during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Siliguri, West Bengal State, India on May 18, 2020. Diptendu Dutta / AFP - Getty Images BHUBANESWAR, India — India began evacuating thousands of villagers and halted port operations ahead of a cyclone expected to hit its east coast this week, officials said on Monday, piling pressure on emergency services grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. The cyclone, expected to make landfall on Wednesday, comes as India eases the world's longest lockdown, imposed in April against the virus, which has infected more than 96,169 people and killed 3,029. The states of Odisha and West Bengal sent disaster management teams to move families from homes of mud and thatch to places of shelter from the severe cyclonic storm, Amphan, which is expected to gain strength in the next 12 hours. Read more here.







N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he tested negative for COVID-19 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he tested negative for COVID-19. "It is peace of mind," he said. Cuomo received a nasal swab test for the coronavirus during his daily press briefing Sunday. "There is no reason why people shouldn't be getting tested," he said Monday. "If you have any symptoms, get a test."






