44m ago / 3:54 PM UTC

Wallace: This was 'real-time witness tampering and intimidation' by the president

Nov. 15, 201903:05
15m ago / 4:23 PM UTC

Rosenberg: Pompeo's 'deafening and disgusting' silence is a 'complete failure of leadership'

Nov. 15, 201901:14

16m ago / 4:22 PM UTC

What's going on inside the White House today?

Top staffers to President Donald Trump have been huddling behind closed doors in the West Wing. White House counsel Pat Cipollone, leaving the office of Hogan Gidley, declined to answer questions about whether the president’s real-time tweets on Yovanovitch amounted to witness intimidation.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, leaving Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s office, also did not answer questions.

Despite the White House’s insistence the president “will be working hard for the American people” today, he is clearly engaged in the hearing nonetheless.

24m ago / 4:15 PM UTC

Rep. Swalwell: 'By attacking the witness, the president continues to act guilty'

Nov. 15, 201903:54
32m ago / 4:07 PM UTC

Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she testified in the impeachment inquiry. Here's her response.

'Very intimidating': Yovanovitch responds to Trump's mid-testimony Twitter attacks

Nov. 15, 201902:51

26m ago / 4:12 PM UTC

Schiff says Trump is intimidating Yovanovitch 'in real time'

During the break, Schiff accused Trump of intimidating Yovanovitch "in real time," and the impeachment investigators will take that "very seriously."

"What we saw today is, it wasn’t enough that Ambassador Yovanovitch was smeared, it wasn’t enough that she was attacked, it wasn’t enough that she was recalled for no reason, at least no good reason," Schiff told reporters. "But we saw today, witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States, once again going after this dedicated and respected career public servant in an effort to not only chill her, but to chill others who may come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously."

Schiff: There was 'witness intimidation in real time' from Trump

Nov. 15, 201900:24
43m ago / 3:56 PM UTC

ANALYSIS: Trump attacks on Yovanovitch show 'profound lack of understanding'

43m ago / 3:56 PM UTC

Trump campaign spokesman tweets 'what's relevant'

42m ago / 3:57 PM UTC

Trending: Miss Universe

Today’s hearing is all over Twitter, accounting for many of the major trending topics. 

Among them, Miss Universe. The president referred to the pageant in his first call with Zelenskiy, a transcript of which was released Friday morning.

49m ago / 3:49 PM UTC

Yovanovitch: Any statement of support 'could be undermined' by a Trump tweet

Nov. 15, 201901:50
58m ago / 3:41 PM UTC

Hearing breaks for votes

Lawmakers are taking a brief break from Yovanovitch's testimony in order to attend floor votes, Schiff said.