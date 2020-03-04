Warren assessing path forward in 2020 race, aide says Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is assessing her path forward in the Democratic presidential race, an aide to the contender told NBC News on Wednesday morning. The aide said that Warren is discussing the next steps with her team. Warren campaign manager Roger Lau sent an email to staff Wednesday morning, saying they are “disappointed“ and that they’re assessing the path forward. He noted that Warren’s “going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight.” Warren did not win any of the Super Tuesday contests, including her own state of Massachusetts, which former Vice President Joe Biden won. According to the NBC News delegate count so far in the primary season, Warren has been allotted 39 delegates in total, compared to 453 for Biden and 373 for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. This comes as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is also reassessing his campaign. Share this -







Trump tweets on Bloomberg's exit Mini Mike Bloomberg just "quit" the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020 And he didn't stop there. Mini Mike Bloomberg will now FIRE Tim O'Brien, and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS. This has been the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life...and now on to Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020







Bloomberg's massive Super Tuesday spending netted little Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unprecedented spending threatened to shake up the Democratic presidential race, but as the dust continues to settle, he appears to have little to show for it. Bloomberg dropped about $198 million in television and radio ads in states that held their nominating contests on Super Tuesday, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. And as of 10 a.m. ET, Bloomberg has netted just 18 delegates — $11 million per delegate so far with results still coming in. That showing led to Bloomberg dropping on Wednesday morning, arguing that "after yesterday's results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists." Bloomberg's dollar-for-delegate tradeoff has been massive, but that investment is magnified when compared to how many delegates Biden is poised to win in states where he spent markedly less. Despite not spending a dime on the air in Massachusetts, Biden is projected to win the state. Bloomberg, who spent almost $10 million there on those ads, is at 12 percent with 95 percent of precincts reporting. In Texas, Bloomberg spent $52 million on TV and radio ads and appears to be poised for a distant third-place finish. Biden is the projected winner there, having spent about $463,000 on those ads. Overall, Bloomberg spent just over $112 million on the airwaves in the Super Tuesday states that the NBC News' Decision Desk projects Biden will win. Biden spent $1.4 million on the airwaves in those states he's projected to win. So far, Biden is projected to net 400 delegates on Super Tuesday alone.







Sanders launches three new ads targeting Biden Bernie Sanders launched three new ads on Wednesday in nine states targeting former Vice President Joe Biden as the race rapidly narrowed following Biden's Super Tuesday victories. One of the ads, "Feel the Bern," focuses on past comments then-President Barack Obama made about Sanders, complimenting him for being authentic and someone who has gotten bills passed for veterans. It's a new kind of ad for Sanders, as his campaign typically likes to draw on Sanders being an outsider, rather than a deal-maker. Biden has consistently run his own TV and digital ads that show Obama complimenting him and granting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The two other ads, "Protect Social Security" and "Decimated," take direct aim at Biden. The ads call out Biden for comments he made about freezing federal spending, which would have included Social Security benefits for a limited time, and for supporting trade deals, like NAFTA, that Sanders opposed. Sanders and Biden have traded barbs on Social Security and trade deals before — Sanders is one of the only Democratic presidential candidates who voted against and spoke out against the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The new ads will run in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Washington — all of which vote on either March 10 or 17.







Clyburn 'surprised' by Biden's strong Super Tuesday performance House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Wednesday that he was "surprised" by former Vice President Joe Biden's wins on Super Tuesday "I was a bit surprised," Clyburn said in an interview on CNN. "It did go better than many of us expected. [For Biden] to be one point ahead in Maine, no I didn't expect that. [For Biden] to be winning Massachusetts, I did not expect that at all." Clyburn is considered to have played a major role in influencing Biden's victory in South Carolina's primary last week after he endorsed the former vice president. As of Wednesday morning, Maine was still too close to call, according to NBC News. Clyburn said he "had no idea" what former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg would do after his poor showing on Tuesday, but said Democrats should all coalesce around Biden. "I do believe in Joe Biden. He gives us the opportunity to bring this country back to what the founding fathers had in mind and what we've been trying to do, trying to build a more perfect union," Clyburn said. "I think that all of the stuff about him being too touchy, making people uncomfortable, I think it caused him to pull back and not be himself. He is a guy who is very affectionate, is very, well, let's call it compassionate. And I think that that's what had him a little bit robotic going into this campaign." Asked where he thinks Biden would be if he had not endorsed him, Clyburn said, "I know what you're trying to get me to say. I'm not gonna say it. Just let me say this, I feel that this country's democracy is at stake." On MSNBC Tuesday night, longtime Democratic strategist James Carville credited Clyburn with changing the dynamics of the race. "That guy literally saved the Democratic Party," he said.







FIRST READ: Biden grabs the delegate lead, and it's going to be hard for Sanders to catch him We mapped out yesterday morning what we thought might be a super Super Tuesday for Joe Biden. We just didn't realize how great for him it would actually be. Biden won nine states (Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia) versus three for Bernie Sanders (Colorado, Utah and Vermont), with two states still not called by NBC News (California and Maine). More significantly, Biden has won — so far — 87 more delegates than Sanders from yesterday's contests, according to NBC's Decision Desk. And even when all of the California delegates eventually get allocated, we still believe Biden will emerge as the delegate winner from Super Tuesday. And here's why that's a problem for Sanders: The future contests don't get any easier for him. Get the rest of First Read here.







Aides convinced Trump to hold his fire on Jeff Sessions — until Wednesday President Donald Trump had been privately itching for days to weigh in on Alabama's Senate race to bash his first and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to run again for Senate in his home stage, but aides convinced him to hold his fire — until Wednesday morning. The president wanted to criticize Sessions in advance of the primary Tuesday, two people close to Trump said, but they encouraged him to hold his fire until results came in. Sessions, who served in the Senate until he joined the Trump administration, is now headed for a tight runoff in Alabama against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. On Wednesday morning, nine hours after Sessions lavished praise on the president during a watch party in Mobile, Trump blasted him on Twitter. "This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn't have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!" Trump tweeted. This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn't have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020 Sessions called the president a "man of action" Tuesday and questioned Tuberville's loyalty to Trump. "Where was he when President Trump needed him? What did he do for Trump? Never said a kind word about him that I can find, never gave a single penny of his millions to the Trump campaign. So one thing is clear: there's no doubt where I stand on the issues, no doubt of my support for Donald Trump and his agenda."







NBC News Exit Poll: Across Super Tuesday States, Sanders fared better among men Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has fallen behind in the race for delegates in the Democratic primary, fared better Tuesday among male voters, according to an NBC News Exit Poll. Thirty-seven percent of men backed Sanders Tuesday compared to 30 percent who voted for former Vice President Joe Biden. Twenty-eight percent of women, meanwhile, backed Sanders while 35 percent supported Biden. Women voters supported Warren and Biden at higher rates than men. The gender gap was wider among more liberal voters, with 45 percent of liberal men backing Sanders compared to 23 percent for Biden. Liberal women, meanwhile, split at higher rates for Biden and Warren. And there was a similar gap among younger primary voters with 59 percent of men under age 45 supporting Sanders and 48 percent of women in that age group backing him.






