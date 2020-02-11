Warren on Biden leaving for South Carolina: 'He's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire' Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to leave New Hampshire for South Carolina later in the day "says that he's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire." "Look, I think that this is what democracy is about. We get out here, we talk to voters and we fight for every vote. That's who I am. I am a fighter,” Warren said when asked by NBC's Ali Vitali what message Biden’s early departure sends to New Hampshire voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in response to a similar question Tuesday, "All I can say is we'll be here tonight. We have, as you know, been all over the state." Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., another Democratic presidential contender, was asked on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” about the extraordinary campaign spending by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in his presidential campaign. “Yeah, it's an extraordinary amount of money,” she said. “But I believe that people do not look at Donald Trump and say, 'Can we get someone richer?' I think they want someone different and someone who is going to be able, as I said at the debate, put themselves in their shoes, and that's what I've got in spades." Share this -







Bernie Sanders laments billionaires like Bloomberg 'buying' elections Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday took aim at billionaires like Mike Bloomberg who the Vermont senator said are trying to buy elections. "This is what I think, you know, Mike Bloomberg and anybody else has every right in the world to run for President of the United States. But I got a real problem with multi-billionaires literally buying elections," Sanders told NBC News' anchor Lester Holt in a "Nightly News" interview. Sanders on Bloomberg: I've 'got a problem with multibillionaires literally buying elections' Feb. 11, 2020 00:27 Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and is worth $60 billion, has skipped the early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and poured more than $100 million on advertising. He has also built a major ground game across the country with 500 organizers and staff in more than 30 states, including all 14 Super Tuesday states. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has also used his wealth to fund advertisements and build significant campaign infrastructure. Sanders has repeatedly said he will build the "strongest grassroots movement in the history of politics" and attacked his rivals for taking contributions from wealthy donors. Sanders gained front-runner status on Monday after a new Quinnipiac University had him leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally.







Warren visits with supporters — of Biden Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits with supporters of Joe Biden outside of a polling place at Portsmouth Middle School on Feb. 11, 2020 in Portsmouth, N.H. Scott Olson / Getty Images







Election Confessions, New Hampshire edition New Hampshire voters will have their chance to choose a Democratic nominee Tuesday, but some residents have already weighed in on the race — anonymously. NBC News' Election Confessions heard from people in the state who chimed in on everything from Joe Biden and Barack Obama's "bromance" to President Donald Trump's future. "May you live long ... in the private sector," one wrote about Trump. "Why does every Mayor of NYC think they would make a great President?" another wrote about the former candidate Bill de Blasio, one of the two 2020 candidates who have worked that job. "Yang is the first time I've been excited for a candidate ever," a third wrote. On Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 musings about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are some of the more notable confessions from New Hampshire.







In New Hampshire, iPads and 1891 ballot boxes The New Hampshire primary offers a look at just how varied elections systems can be. In two locations, new electronic poll books are being tested alongside the traditional paper-based poll books. Tom Freda, the moderator for the Londonderry, New Hampshire, polling place, said the new tech, which lets people sign in on iPads, "greatly speeds up the process." "An old paper checklist, voters had to wait in a line that corresponded with their name. The lists had 800-1,000 names on them," Freda said. Freda noted that the new system had also been used in local elections. But election advocates say polling places still need a paper poll book backup, and misconfiguration issues have led to long lines or voters being turned away in some cases. Other polling locations are holding on to their roots. New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner said that more than 40 towns are using ballot boxes that date back to 1891. "There's no way you can hack that," Gardner said.






