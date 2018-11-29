Warren, Bloomberg, Steyer, Booker and Gabbard among latest 2020ers making moves

Now that the dust has finally settled on the 2018 midterms — NBC News has just one uncalled House contest remaining — we’re all clear to start focusing on the emerging 2020 presidential contest. And guess what? The early 2020 action on the Democratic side is already beginning to ramp up.
At 3:30 p.m. ET today at American University in D.C., Elizabeth Warren delivers a speech outlining her vision for a “progressive foreign policy.” This speech comes a day after a UMass-Amherst poll showed Warren trailing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a hypothetical New Hampshire primary field. (New Hampshire, of course, is right next door to Warren’s Massachusetts and Sanders’ Vermont.)
On Sunday, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels to New Hampshire for an appearance with the Rockingham County Democrats in New Hampshire. And Maryland Rep. John Delaney, one of the two active presidential candidates, will make his 20th visit to Iowa for a meeting with the Woodbury County Democrats.
Then next week, on Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — who spent millions for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms — heads to Des Moines, Iowa, where he’ll discuss a screening of his new film on climate change.
Also on Tuesday, Tom Steyer — who also spent big bucks on the 2018 midterms — holds a town hall in Chngarleston, South Carolina, to discuss voting rights. Last Sunday, Steyer said on “Meet the Press”that he hadn’t yet made a final decision on a 2020 run.
And then on Saturday, Dec. 8, Cory Booker travels to New Hampshire for a “post-election victory celebration.”
Over the past two years, we’ve resisted reporting on/speculating about/polling the 2020 race, because the midterms came first.
Well, the midterms are over. And the activity for the upcoming Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses is already beginning.