Warren and Booker impress at union conference

WASHINGTON — A pair of northeastern senators appeared to leave the strongest impression among union leaders at national conference here today at which nine declared-and-possible presidential candidates appeared.

Interviews with union leaders from Seattle to New York City showed enthusiasm for most of the Democrats who spoke to the North American Building Trades Unions, but none more so than Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

Union members gave Warren, who received standing ovations for her calls to protect pensions, fight right-to-work laws, and combat the opioid crisis, credit for her longtime solidarity with organized labor. “She’s been with us for years," said Dennis Fleming, a sprinkler-fitter from Chicago. “We do recognize all that she’s done and stood behind us.”

Booker’s impassioned remarks, covering everything from trade policy, to his college football days at Stanford drew plaudits. “Being from the Northeast, I enjoyed hearing Cory Booker," said Michael Halpin, a national coordinator with the Elevator Industry Work Preservation Fund. "But all of them were very impressive. It’s really, really early in the game."

Attendees said they were looking for candidates to specifically focus on prevailing wages, proactive labor agreements, protecting the right to organize, and anything that could advance union density across the country.

But the slew of Democratic candidates also have challenges in winning back many of these workers who voted for President Trump in the 2016 election after years of loyalty to their party. The crowd at the conference was largely made up of white men, a demographic that has tended more and more away from Democrats, especially in industrial areas.

“It’s going to take a special niche to beat the current president," said Vance Ayres, who works as the governmental affairs director for the International Union of Elevator Constructors. "He ran on an agenda where he got elected because he wasn’t a career politician and the country is tired of politics and career politicians."

"You’re going to have to have somebody that’s dynamic enough if they’ve spent some time in politics to get elected to beat the current president," Ayres added. "You’re going to have to elect a real person."

Other 2020 Democrats who spoke at the conference include: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and California Eric Swalwell.