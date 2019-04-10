Warren brings in $6 million in first fundraising quarter

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $6 million in 2019's first quarter, her campaign announced Wednesday, helping to ease concerns that her grassroots fundraising capabilities were lagging behind her counterparts in the 2020 field.

The fundraising haul is competitive with her fellow 2020 Democratic hopefuls. But Warren stands out in the field for her decision to forego high-dollar fundraisers and donor dialing, a decision that prompted worries about her ability to fundraise competitively.

"Grassroots donations are the only reason Elizabeth can keep setting the tone for this race with substance and determination for big structural change," her campaign manager, Roger Lau, wrote in an email sent Wednesday afternoon.

In that same email from her campaign, Lau cautions looking "at the number of grassroots donors — and donations — other candidates report" — a subtle dig at the rest of the field, and a reminder that Warren is not just talking the talk on forsaking donors or corporate PAC money, but living her principles.

Warren boasted a $28 overall donation average from 135,000 grassroots donors making more than 213,000 donations. According to the campaign, ninety-nine percent of donations were less than $200. She heads into the next phase of the 2020 race with $11.2 million cash on hand, with a large amount of that transferred over from her Senate account.

That cash-on-hand number suggests she spent more than $5 million this cycle.

The full accounting of candidates’ first quarter fundraising will be available by April 15, when the campaigns have to file reports with the Federal Election Commission.