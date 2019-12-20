Warren and Buttigieg clash over campaign donations In one of the standout moments of the night, Warren hit Buttigieg directly about how he is financing his campaign, specifically knocking him for hosting close-door fundraisers — particularly one that took place in California in a wine cave. She noted that she ran grassroots campaign and talks to ordinary voters, and that meeting with big-ticket donors makes a candidate out of touch with ordinary issues. “I do not sell access to my time,” she said. Warren criticizes Buttigieg for his 'wine cave' fundraiser 01:35 Buttigieg hit back, saying it’s important to raise money to beat Trump and such party “purity tests” diminish the importance of the election. He also took a jab at Warren’s net worth, saying it’s several times more than his. Klobuchar then jumped in, saying she did not come to the debate to hear that argument, and pivoted to how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has killed several bills that the Democratic-controlled House passed. Share this -







Reparations now? Asked about his position on reparations, Pete Buttigieg said he supports a longstanding proposal to study the impact of paying reparations to the descendants of Africans enslaved in the United States. Then, Buttigieg suggested that in the interim, investments should be made immediately in the nation's historically black colleges and universities, in creating equity in health care and education and expanding business opportunities because the effects of theft — in this case, the stolen labor, lives and liberty of the enslaved — compound over time, Buttigieg said. But when the same question was put to former Vice President Joe Biden, he pivoted with an answer which described innovation as the critical element of American economic dominance. Biden then called for sustained investment in the nation's increasingly Latino child population. Latino children made up 25 percent of the nation's k-12 school-aged population in 2016, according to Census data analyzed by the Pew Research Center.







No permanent friends, only permanent interests The debate is showing how alliances can quickly shift, like in rounds of "Survivor." After Warren squared off with Buttigieg and Buttigieg appeared to come out the victor, Klobuchar blindsided him. That was made possible by the fact that Warren hasn't laid a glove on Klobuchar — and the fact that both Warren and Klobuchar have an interest in knocking down Buttigieg for different reasons. Warren and Buttigieg are competing for liberal elites, while he's fighting Klobuchar for Iowans and other Midwestern moderates. Klobuchar slammed him for having "mocked 100 years of experience" in belittling the work of Washington veterans like herself, Warren, Sanders and Biden. "We should have someone heading up this ticket who has actually won," she said, noting that Buttigieg lost his statewide race in Indiana and his bid for Democratic National Committee chairman. When he countered that he'd won re-election as a "gay dude" in "Mike Pence's Indiana," she shot back that South Bend isn't the whole state. "If you had won in Indiana that would be one thing," she said before referring to his failed run for state treasurer. "You tried and you lost by 20 points."







Buttigieg has target on his back tonight Buttigieg has emerged as the biggest target on stage for his fellow Democrats. Moments after Warren knocked him for hosting closed-door fundraisers (particularly one that took place in California in a "wine cave"), Klobuchar went after the South Bend, Indiana, mayor. She alleged that he criticized at the last debate how much experience she, and others on stage, had. "I think you should respect our experience," Klobuchar said. "I respect yours as a local official, I've been one." Buttigieg hit back, saying to Klobuchar, "you actually did denigrate my experience." "I was going to let it go because we have bigger fish to fry," he said. But Klobuchar came back aggressively. "We don't have bigger fish to try than picking a president of the United States," she said. The increasing attacks on Buttigieg come as he's emerged as the frontrunner in Iowa, whose voters will caucus in just 46 days.







Here's the wine cave everyone hit Buttigieg over Buttigieg has consistently taken heat for having closed-door fundraisers with big dollar donors — including in tonight's debate. The Associated Press reported last week that Buttigieg dined privately with donors on Sunday at a winery owned by a billionaire couple. The Hall Rutherford wine caves is in California's Napa Valley and has a chandelier with "1,500 Swarovski crystals, an onyx banquet table to reflect its luminescence and bottles of cabernet sauvignon that sell for as much as $900," the AP reported. The AP said the event was not listed on Buttigieg's public schedule and reported that the mayor has raised more than $50 million so far this race.







Fact check: Did Warren's campaign benefit from big-ticket fundraisers? When Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked Democrats who rake in top dollars in pricey fundraisers, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed that her campaign wasn't as pure as she claimed. "Senator, your presidential campaign right now, as we speak, is funded in part by money you transferred, having raised it at those same big ticket fundraisers you now denounce," Buttigieg said. He's right. Warren transferred more than $10 million from her Senate campaign coffers to underwrite her presidential bid, giving her a healthy leg up on fundraising when she became a presidential contender. Warren did fundraising dinners right up until she easily won her 2018 Senate re-election bid. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell organized a fund-raising dinner for Warren last year at a fancy steakhouse in Philadelphia with $120 cheesesteak, The New York Times reported in September.







Candidates have attacked President Trump 30 times in the first 90 minutes The attacks on President Trump flew fast and frequent in the first ten minutes of the sixth debate. Ninety minutes in and the president has been targeted 30 times, here's how the attacks break down. And here's how many attacks were directed at Trump in the previous debates: See the latest Trump attack numbers on our sixth debate attack tracker.







