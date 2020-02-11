Warren campaign outlines post-N.H. path in memo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has released a memo that outlines her path after New Hampshire, saying that the road to the Democratic presidential nomination does not rely on “statewide winner-take-all victories.”

In a lengthy memo released Tuesday afternoon, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau laid out the campaign’s strategy going forward, and the flaws in her opponent — something the candidate herself has shied away from on the trail as she makes a “unity” pitch.

The memo relies heavily on the idea that “the early states deliver mixed results for the field” and “no seismic event” shakes up the top three, assuming that the last three viable candidates in the race as of Super Tuesday will be Biden, Sanders and Warren.

“The road to the Democratic nomination is not paved with statewide winner-take-all victories,” Lau wrote in the memo, which was sent to supporters. “This is a district-by-district contest for pledged delegates awarded proportionally.”

“It's not a straightforward narrative captured by glancing at a map, and the process won't be decided by the simple horse race numbers in clickbait headlines. That's never been our focus — our focus is on building a broad coalition to win delegates everywhere,” Lau wrote.

In the latest RealClearPolitics New Hampshire polling average, Warren (with 11 percent), is trailing Sanders (28.7 percent), Buttigieg (21.3 percent) and Klobuchar (11.7 percent.

Lau, nevertheless, goes on to say that, “We're confident in our plan and our path because we know the truth at the heart of the nomination process.”

“No amount of spin and hyperventilation can change the delegate math, and no amount of money can buy a candidate his way back into this race if he can't play for serious delegates on Super Tuesday,” Lau wrote.