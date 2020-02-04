Warren claims 'strong position' in stretch to Super Tuesday

From the beginning, we’ve been building a powerful grassroots movement, and I’m so proud of what we’ve done. We’ve come out of Iowa in the top three and we are in a strong position heading into New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and Super Tuesday. Let’s go!

Buttigieg: Iowa showing 'one more proof point for the possibility of American belonging'

Buttigieg said Tuesday that Iowans on Monday night "talked about where they wanted this country to go and in astonishingly encouraging numbers supported the vision of this campaign."

Speaking about the delayed early results, the former mayor added that he wished "they had come in sooner since this is the best piece of news I think our campaign's gotten since I entered this race. But I also hope that we recognize that this is a set of numbers and a set of choices made by individual Iowans that has verified, that has a paper trail behind it, and that shows just what is possible for a campaign that started with nothing and built up over the course of the year with a message, a team, and a vision for where we need to go that clearly drew a lot of people in."

Asked what advice he would give to children "looking for that same sense of belonging who were in your shoes when you were their age," Buttigieg said, "That it gets better and to believe in what's possible in this country. To believe in yourself.

"Not that it'll be easy," he said. "Our country has so many patterns of exclusion that takes so many different forms, but that's exactly what this campaign is about — that we can trade that exclusion for a sense of belonging, and I want everybody to feel one more proof point for the possibility of American belonging after seeing yesterday's results."