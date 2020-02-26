Warren goes straight after Sanders Warren, after a strong debate performance in Nevada last week attacking Bloomberg, went straight for Sanders, the new front-runner, saying she is the better progressive because she can actually get her agenda enacted. She said the party needs “someone who digs into the details," and while Sanders' people trashed her plans, his plans do not have details or a blueprint to get enacted. Warren's going after Sanders is important because her campaign has been struggling and is often viewed as the alternative to Sanders but has not garnered the same momentum as his campaign. Share this -







Buttigieg references the rural hospital crisis Buttigieg pointed out that states that haven’t expanded Medicaid have seen higher rates of hospital closures, and he noted that those states have larger minority populations that then cannot receive health care coverage. That’s true, according to an Urban Institute accounting and, an outsized percentage of communities of colors in those states carry medical debt that is now in collections. That medical debt is incurred at hospitals, which people go to in emergency situations when facing a dire health crisis. When they don’t have insurance coverage to pay for their treatment, they take on that debt, injuring their credit and economic situations long term. It also means that poor rural hospitals don’t receive reimbursement for treating those patients. With its refusal of Medicaid expansion that states were offered through the Affordable Care Act, the South Carolina government has rejected more than $10.5 billion since 2014 that would provide health care coverage to nearly 200,000 low-income people — many of whom are minorities. Their decision, and those of the 14 other states that have declined expansion, has contributed to a rural hospital crisis in which 166 infirmaries have closed nationwide since 2005 — four alone in South Carolina — according to the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program. That crisis peaked in 2019 with the closing of 19 facilities in the U.S., and another four have shut their doors so far this year. Share this -







Coronavirus gets another shoutout A question to Klobuchar about coronavirus gives the senator a chance to issue a public warning: “This is so serious, I’m not going to give my website. I’m going to give the CDC’s website, which is CDC.gov.” When asked how he would deal with the crisis, Biden touts his experience fighting ebola when he was vice president, vows to restore funding and push China: “You have to be open, you have to be clear, we have to know what’s going on.” Sanders takes the opportunity to go after Trump but also uses it to pivot to other issues that require international coordination, climate change in particular. Share this -







Fact check: Biden attacks Sanders' record on guns Biden hammered Sanders over his record on guns multiple times Tuesday night, while Sanders defended himself as a reliable supporter of gun control. "Walking distance from here is Mother Emanuel church," Biden said. "Nine people shot dead by a white supremacist. Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill and wanted a waiting period — no, let me finish — a waiting period of 12 hours." It's true that Sanders has had a voting record that many gun control advocates consider checkered, and he has only more recently aligned with the Democratic Party on certain gun control issues. And he did vote against multiple iterations of the Brady bill, which required waiting periods for people buying guns — five times in total, according to PolitiFact. Biden also hit Sanders for his 2005 vote to shield gun manufacturers and dealers from legal liabilities, which Sanders was asked about by a moderator. "I have cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote," Sanders said. He went on to defend his record: "I have today a D-minus voting record from the NRA. Thirty years ago, I likely lost a race for the one seat for Congress in Vermont because 30 years ago, I opposed — I supported a ban on assault weapons." While Sanders is right that his most recent rating from the National Rifle Association is a D-minus and that he did lose his 1988 congressional race, multiple outlets have said the reason he lost isn't so clear cut. Share this -







Bloomberg refers to coronavirus Bloomberg is the first candidate to bring up the ongoing public health issue around the new coronavirus, about which the CDC sounded alarms earlier Tuesday. He hit Trump for letting CDC funding lapse related to fighting global pandemics. But that wasn't enough for Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. There’s a potential pandemic so maybe ask the people who might be President about that. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 26, 2020 Share this -







Who gets to talk about race? Debate moderators asked some of the candidates to state their positions on race issues but left out Klobuchar, even though she has been struggling to get support from voters of color and has faced criticism on race (related to her record as a prosecutor). Just after Steyer discussed reparations, Klobuchar, who said the country needs to elect a candidate from the Midwest, was allowed to shift to a question on rural America. Share this -







Nobody puts Biden in a corner After Biden gave a forceful (and detailed) answer about how to directly address specific issues affecting black Americans, he criticized the moderators for cutting him off. "I'm not going to be quiet anymore, OK?" he said. Biden was quiet during the initial moments of the debate, but as it went on it, he became sharper and more aggressive in his answers. Share this -







Know who's not making his presence felt tonight? President Donald Trump, a frequent target at previous debates, has been attacked by candidates on the debate stage four times in the first hour tonight. At this rate, the debate will tally the fewest attacks on Trump of any debate so far. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Filibuster reform For Democrats, the good news about killing the filibuster is that it would make it easier to pass their agenda. The bad news — as they might be able to have gleaned from the Trump administration — is that it would make it easier for Republicans to repeal whatever they pass in the future. For a party that has prided itself on progressive legislating — from Social Security and Medicare to civil rights — the prospects of turning back the clock with a 51-seat Republican majority in the future might seem like a risk. But then again, without it, two anti-abortion bills would have passed the Senate today. The allure of jamming a particular Democratic president's plans through the Senate is usually stronger for that president than for the members of the Senate — even from his or her party — who plan to remain in their jobs longer than four or eight years. The president doesn't have a vote on lowering or eliminating the filibuster threshold. The senators who do aren't likely to support it. Share this -







Bloomberg eager to talk about anti-gun push During the discussion about guns, Bloomberg eagerly raised his hand and shut down Buttigieg. He eagerly reminded the audience that he has funded an organization with six million people who work on anti-gun legislation called Moms Demand Action against Guns. Share this -





