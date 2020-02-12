Warren predicts long primary process, calls for Democratic unity

What's happened to Warren, Biden? Dismal showings and questions about the future. Joe Biden's and Elizabeth Warren's poor finishes in New Hampshire raise daunting questions about the future of their campaigns after both former front-runners were denied podium positions by a late-surging Amy Klobuchar. Biden appears set to finish fifth and Warren fourth — a stunning result for two candidates who were neck and neck for national front-runner status as recently as October — and NBC News projected Tuesday that neither of them would meet the threshold to collect any delegates. Warren's clearest path to the nomination was one in which Pete Buttigieg flamed out early and cleared the way for her to win over white college graduates, a large Democratic constituency that is split between the two. But his top-two finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire have now put him at the top of the pack. Biden — who fled New Hampshire early Tuesday — faces grueling questions about his future after his fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses led to new polls that showed him losing his front-runner spot and hemorrhaging support among the critical constituency that has buoyed him: African American voters. A fifth-place result in New Hampshire will only increase the intensity of the questions. Read the story. Share this -







Bernie Sanders is now the front-runner. And moderates may be too divided to stop him. Victorious in New Hampshire on the heels of a popular-vote win in Iowa, Bernie Sanders has forced the Democratic establishment to reckon with a prospect it has been dismissing: He's currently the favorite to win the party's presidential nomination. The Vermont senator has seen his fortunes rise since Iowa, leap-frogging a struggling former Vice President Joe Biden as the frontrunner in two national surveys of Democratic voters — ahead by 8 points in a Quinnipiac poll and 10 points in a Monmouth poll. At a jubilant election night party here, he told a cheering crowd that his victory in the state was "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump." The prospect was causing waves of anxiety in the Democratic Party. Read the full story.







Trump camp mocks Democratic 'dumpster fire' as president claims easy NH win MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago, Donald Trump's victory here shocked the GOP and set him on the path to winning his party's presidential nomination. On Tuesday, he was on the ballot again — this time, the undisputed standard-bearer of the GOP in a state where he'll face a far tougher contest this fall. Trump was the projected winner of the New Hampshire Republican primary early in the evening, pulling in 86 percent of the vote with 96 percent of precincts reporting. The president was handily beating William Weld, the former governor of neighboring Massachusetts, although Weld had 9 percent of the vote — a much better performance than he had in Iowa's caucuses last week, when he got just 1 percent. While Trump's victory here was widely expected, the results from early NBC News exit polls opened a window into the hold Trump has on the Republican Party — at least, among those who showed up for Tuesday's contest — and the Democratic determination to defeat him. Read more here.







N.H. Dem turnout surpasses that of 2016, approaching 2008 numbers Turnout in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire has already surpassed that of 2016's Democratic primary as votes still trickle in on Tuesday night. With 90 percent of precincts in, according to NBC's Decision Desk, there have been more than 263,000 Democratic votes counted, more than the 254,780 Democratic ballots cast in 2016. It's unclear whether the final tally will eclipse that of the 2008 Democratic primary, where 288,672 ballots were cast. Ahead of Tuesday's primary, Secretary of State Bill Gardner had predicted that 292,000 Democratic ballots would be cast, which would narrowly eclipse that 2008 mark. Gardner predicted that only 128,000 Republican primary ballots would be cast because of Trump's lack of serious challengers for his party's nomination. With 96 percent of precincts in, about 124,000 had been counted.







NBC News Exit Poll: Concerns about inequality and health care drive support for Sanders Concerns about different issues distinguish the supporters of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top two finishers in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. As they left the polls today, voters were asked to choose one of four key issues that mattered most in their choice of a candidate. Sanders was the top choice among those who identified health care as their key concern, and he also beat Buttigieg among voters who prioritized income inequality. Buttigieg, on the other hand, led Sanders among voters naming climate change as their most important issue. And Buttigieg solidly beat Sanders among voters naming foreign policy as their chief concern.






