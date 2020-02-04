Warren projects optimism about her finish, vows to 'fight hard' Warren continued to pitch her message of "big structural change" to expand opportunity for every American as the delay in reporting Iowa caucus results continued into the night. "I'm here tonight because I believe that big dreams are still possible in America," she told the crowd to rousing applause. "Americans do big things because that's who we are." Warren also took a swipe at Trump, who is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term on Tuesday. Warren in Iowa: ‘Too close to call,’ but ‘one step closer’ to defeating Trump Feb. 4, 2020 04:32 "Tomorrow, Donald Trump will make a speech about the State of the Union, but I have a message for every American: our union is stronger than Donald Trump," Warren said. "And in less than a year, our union will be stronger than ever when that one man is replaced by one very persistent woman." Warren spent the crux of her speech differentiating herself with Trump, contrasting their upbringing and life's work — Trump was born to wealthy parents in New York and avoided military service, while she grew up in a modest Oklahoma home with three brothers who served in the military. "I tell you this because of a person's values matter; a president's value matter and the only thing Donald Trump values is Donald Trump," she said. "He believes that the government is just one more thing to exploit, a toll to enrich himself and his rich buddies at everyone else's expense. I believe the government should work for everyone." Despite the delay in results, Warren appeared optimistic about the outcome — rallying her supports ahead of the other early voting state contests this month. "Tonight showed that our path to victory is to fight hard for the changes that Americans are demanded," she said. "Our agenda isn't just a progressive agenda; it isn't just a democratic agenda; it's an American agenda." Share this -







ANALYSIS: Claim victory and move on Smart move by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg to declare victory. For the next few hours at least, he’s going to raise money like a boss. His campaign will be energized when he hits the ground in New Hampshire. He sounds upbeat, he gets to give remarks about the future that sounds like the first bookend on what would be closed by a November election-night victory speech. “Tonight, Iowa chose a new path,” he said. So what if he’s wrong? He’ll get fact-checked to death. He’ll get made fun of on TV. The money won’t go back to the donors. He won’t lose energy in New Hampshire because of the speech he gave. And for anyone who watches clips in the morning, he’s the only candidate who looks like a winner. Low risk, big reward. Share this -







Yang makes math jokes about caucus result delays Yang took the delay in reporting caucus results in good stride, coming out to give a version of his stump speech Monday night at his campaign headquarters at the the Iowa Events Center. "I gotta say I'm a numbers guy and I'm still waiting on numbers for tonight," Yang said. Yang: This movement has ‘shocked the political world’ Feb. 4, 2020 06:31 Yang struck a more serious note when he addressed the goals for his campaign as he prepares for the New Hampshire debate later in the week. "The math that I care about most about is this movement is already something that has shocked the political world. And it's going to keep growing from here," Yang said. Share this -







Iowa Democrats hung up on campaigns after call gets heated The Iowa Democrats hosted a conference call with the campaigns within the last hour. Sources confirm the Iowa Dems hung up on the campaigns as campaigns pressed for more information about the issues with reporting and when they would receive more data/results. Sources say the call got very heated. Share this -







'On to New Hampshire,' Biden says as delays drag on Amid "inconsistencies" the state party has said it found with the caucus results, former Vice President Joe Biden rallied his supporters at Drake University in Iowa and vowed to soldier on through the Democratic primary. "From our indications, it's going to be close, we are going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are," Biden said. "So it's on to New Hampshire. Nevada, South Carolina. And well beyond. We are in this for the long haul." Biden continued to pitch himself as the best person to take on President Donald Trump, saying he has broad support and will unite people across demographics. "Four more years of Donald Trump will fundamentally alter the character of this nation," he said. "Character is on the ballot. That's what it is." "Folks, we're gonna do it, I promise you we're going to get this done," he added. "And God willing, we'll do it together." Share this -







Sanders predicts 'we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa' Sanders, speaking at his election headquarters in Des Moines, is the latest candidate to deliver a televised speech absent any results, following Klobuchar, Biden and Warren. “I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced. And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” Sanders told an enthusiastic crowd. Sanders then proceeded into a stump speech that wasn’t short on criticism of President Donald Trump and that touched on income inequality and Medicare For All. “The message that Iowa has sent to the nation, the message shared by the American people, is that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1 percent,” Sanders said. Share this -







Biden IDP Letter (Text) We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate. However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released. We look forward to hearing from you promptly. In the meantime, we are on to New Hampshire, on the road to the most important election of our lifetimes." Share this -







'Inconsistencies' caused Iowa delays, party says The Iowa Democratic Party blamed tonight's delays on "inconsistencies" with the caucus results. "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said. "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results." Share this -







Iowa results backup system 'a disaster' A source familiar with the process says the results app that the party is using is clearly not working and the backup phone line is likewise “a disaster.” All campaigns participating in the party briefing momentarily. Share this -





