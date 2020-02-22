Warren raises more than $14 million ahead of Nevada caucuses, campaign says

The tweet then leads to a fundraising page soliciting more donations from grassroots supporters.
15m ago / 7:01 PM UTC
Where are the adult volunteers?
At Rancho High School, a caucus location just outside of Las Vegas with 11 precincts, almost all the volunteers are high school students — many who aren't even old enough to vote and trained Friday night.
The only adult volunteer currently on hand is the caucus lead, who happens to be their social studies teacher.
They are actively looking for more adult volunteers here to coach the kids through the process.
How Nevada's caucus results will be reported — with some help from Google
After an app contributed to widespread problems with Iowa’s caucus reporting, Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use similar apps made by the same developer. They’ve since turned to a homebrewed solution.
The counts and delegates will be calculated and assigned two ways: a paper “Math Poster” worksheet hung on the wall at the precinct locations, and an off-the-shelf Google Forms app loaded onto an iPad provided by the state party, according to publicly available caucus training slides prepared by the party. The party calls the Google system the “Caucus Calculator.”
Both the calculator system and the poster will be used to log caucusgoers and help calculate a candidate’s viability at each location. Each candidate must meet a precinct-specific minimum threshold of support to be considered viable.
The decision was made to help clear the path to re-election for President Donald Trump. By canceling its caucus, the party ensures that voters don’t have the opportunity to formally put their support behind a different Republican candidate for president.