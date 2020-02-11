Warren ramps up Buttigieg hits ahead of make-or-break New Hampshire vote Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is ramping up her criticism of one particular Democratic rival — former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — ahead of a make-or-break primary in which many voters are torn between the two. It comes at a time when other Democratic rivals are also taking one of the newly minted front-runners to task. Warren is doing so as she pitches herself as the only candidate who can unite the Democratic Party. Like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Warren has centered her criticism of Buttigieg on his having accepted campaign donations from a series of billionaires. The issue came up during Friday's Democratic primary debate in Manchester, and Warren has revisited it multiple times in the days since. Asked about the coalition Buttigieg seeks to build, Warren said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that "the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top." "Here's the thing," she said. "If it's going to take sucking up to billionaires or being a billionaire to get the Democratic nomination to run for president, then all I can say is buckle up, America, because our government is going to work even better for billionaires and even worse for everyone else." It's an on-brand criticism from a candidate who has pitched herself as an anti-corruption crusader looking to ferret big money out of the political process and hit the country's ultra-rich with a wealth tax. Read more here. Share this -







Yang greets his supporters Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang greets supporters in front of a polling station on Feb. 11, 2020 in Keene, N.H. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images







Two-thirds of voters believe that President Trump will be re-elected in November, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday. Of those, 27 percent said they think Trump will "definitely" be re-elected, while 39 percent said they feel he will "probably" win again. The poll also finds that just 11 percent of registered Democrats say their party's eventual nominee will "definitely" beat Trump, while 38 percent said "it is more likely than not" that President Trump will win. In the Democratic primary race, the poll shows a new front-runner, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the field at 26 percent support among Democratic and lean-Democratic voters — up from 23 percent in the last national Monmouth University poll, taken before the Iowa caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden fell to 16 percent support in this poll — in January he was at 30 percent. Read more here. This is the third qualifying national poll for @MikeBloomberg above 10 percent. He needs one more national poll showing him at 10% or higher to make next week's debate stage https://t.co/ZtvuF220RF — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 11, 2020







How New Hampshire votes: Pencils and paper New Hampshire's election system is decidedly old school: paper ballots hand-marked by voters. That's mostly a good thing, election technology experts told NBC News. After Iowa's caucuses were thrown off in part due to a faulty smartphone app, election technology is now the focus of national scrutiny. But like any election system, New Hampshire's isn't bulletproof. Aging equipment and a few tweaks to its system for 2020 still present opportunities for confusion or disruption for Tuesday's vote. Read the story.







Who's spent the most time in New Hampshire? Per our New Hampshire embed tracker for candidates since the start of 2019 *up until* 2/11:



Most public events in state:

Yang (131)

Gabbard (118)

Bennet (95)

Klobuchar (94)

Buttigieg (88)



Most days spent in state:

Gabbard (81)

Yang (50)

Bennet (44)

Warren (41)

Buttigieg (39) — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 11, 2020 Share this -







5 Things to watch in New Hampshire: Why losers matter as much as winners Iowa was a mess. Democrats are hoping New Hampshire will provide more clarity. Tuesday's first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, which is marking its 100th anniversary, may be more important than it has been in years in deciding the future of the Democratic presidential field, with a number of once-leading candidates teetering on the brink of oblivion and some former no-names gaining steam. The state is famously unpredictable and can swing faster than polls can capture, especially because independent voters, who outnumber Democrats and Republicans, can vote in the primary. Here are five things to watch.







Warren keeps supporters fueled up Sen. Elizabeth Warren offers doughnuts to supporters at a polling site in Portsmouth, N.H., on Feb. 11, 2020. Brian Snyder / Reuters







Trump advisers say their ideal Democratic primary scenario is taking shape One clear winner has emerged so far from the Democratic presidential contest, according to strategists aligned with the presidential re-election team this year — Donald Trump. That's the thinking among Republican strategists as Joe Biden sees his poll numbers decline in New Hampshire and a two-way race between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg appears to emerge ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary here, yielding what they see as a best-case scenario for Trump. Trump himself agrees. "If you want to vote for a weak candidate tomorrow, go ahead," he told supporters at a primary eve rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night, suggesting they were free to sabotage the Democratic vote, since his victory in the Republican contest was certain. "Pick one. Pick the weakest one you think. I don't know who that is." While politicians and political operatives aren't always the best at picking their opponents — Hillary Clinton's campaign was gleeful over the prospect of running against Trump in 2016 — Republicans say they are salivating over the prospect of a head-to-head contest with either Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, or Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Read the story.







Tuesday's front pages in New Hampshire Some of the front pages New Hampshire voters are waking up to today. Trump rally photos get top billing in both. The Klobuchar insert folds over the top and is paid for by her campaign. pic.twitter.com/8l2vENoaxm — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 11, 2020






