Warren unveils $2 trillion 'green manufacturing' plan

DETROIT, Mich. — Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled the first of several plans that fall under the umbrella of “economic patriotism” — policies aimed at creating and promoting jobs, workers, and industries — proposing a whopping $2 trillion investment over ten years in green manufacturing, research, and trade.

That investment will result in more than one million new jobs over the same time period, Warren says, a claim bolstered by an independent analysis from Moody’s.

Her latest policy push comes ahead of two stops in Michigan Tuesday where Warren hopes to showcase her commitment to a Green New Deal while also making an economic argument in the nation’s industrial heartland.

Warren’s green manufacturing plan has three main pillars:

  1. Green Apollo Program: $400 billion in funding over ten years for clean energy research and development. Within this program, Warren would create a National Institute of Clean Energy, modeled after the National Institutes of Health. To ensure the wealth is spread around the country, Warren says money would be sent to land grand universities, to rural areas, and “areas that have seen the worst job losses in recent years.”
  2. Green Marshall Plan: This would create a new federal office “dedicated to selling America-made clean, renewable, and emission-free energy technology abroad” and include a $100 billion commitment to helping countries purchase and use that tech. Warren also advocates for the U.S. to end all support for international oil and gas projects through the Ex-Im Bank, as well as leverage American power in the World Bank to diverting investments from fossil fuel projects to clean energy projects.
  3. Green Industrial Mobilization: A $1.5 trillion federal commitment over 10 years to buy U.S.-made clean, renewable, emission-free products both for export, and use at the federal, state, and local levels. Why $1.5 trillion? Warren points out that at least that much is projected in spending on defense procurement over the next 10 years. “We should spend at least that much on purchasing American-made clean energy technology,” she writes.

Warren's plan also includes a labor standards/unionizing component as it relates to all manufactured products in the U.S. and all companies that receive federal contracts:

  • all employees earn at least $15/hour;
  • employees are guaranteed at least 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave;
  • fair scheduling practices;
  • and collective bargaining rights for all employees.  

Warren plans to pay for the plan with her previously released Real Corporate Profits Tax, as well as eliminating subsidies to oil and gas companies, and closing corporate tax loopholes.

Ali Vitali

Garrett Haake

Biden calls for clean energy 'revolution' in new climate plan

BERLIN, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday is calling for a “revolution” in clean energy in the United States, rolling out his plan Tuesday to combat climate change, get the country to net-zero emissions by 2050 and making a link between the environment, the economy and social justice. 

The plan, which references what it calls the “crucial framework” of the Green New Deal, is Biden's most comprehensive policy proposal yet — and a push-back of sorts on reports last month that his campaign was searching for a “middle ground” climate plan. 

The plan centers around a $1.7 trillion dollar federal investment in clean energy, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax cuts (a popular piggy bank for Democratic proposals) in the hopes of leveraging a total of $5 billion dollars in public and private investment — the same total target as fellow presidential contender Beto O’Rourke’s plan, which was introduced in April. 

Biden says his administration would use a mix of executive actions and legislation to address the climate crisis. On day one, the Biden administration would require “aggressive” methane pollution limits on oil and gas production, make changes to the federal procurement system to move towards clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles, and set new efficiency standards across the economy. 

Among the legislative goals of the Biden plan is to set a net-zero emissions goal of 2050, with an unspecified enforcement mechanism put in place by the end of a first term. The plan also calls for $400 billion in research spending to address issues like improving the efficiency of air travel and carbon sequestration as well as to determine the best role for nuclear power in a clean energy economy. 

The Biden plan also links infrastructure spending with addressing climate change. It calls for the deployment of 500,000 additional public charging stations for electric vehicles, building new, less-sprawling, efficient urban housing and storm-and-disaster resistant roads and bridges. 

A long-time proponent, and daily rider, of Amtrak, the Biden plan also calls for significant investments in making the U.S. rail system the best in the world.

Biden’s climate plan also calls for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate accords, and pledges that as a candidate he will take no money from oil, gas or coal corporations or executives, aligning him with much of the rest of the Democratic field.

Josh Lederman

Dick Gephardt turns the tables on Buttigieg in 'Hardball' town hall

FRESNO, Calif. — Sixteen years after a baby-faced Pete Buttigieg confronted a Democratic presidential contender on the national stage, the tables were turned on him on Monday with a surprise question from former Rep. Dick Gephardt at an MSNBC town hall.

Buttigieg was in college during the 2004 presidential campaign when he took Gephardt, who was seeking the Democratic nomination that year, to task for being the only candidate not to attend a youth-focused Rock the Vote forum. That televised event almost two decades ago was also hosted by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, who questioned Buttigieg on Monday.

“Do you think young people’s votes matter in the campaign,” Buttigieg pointedly asked Gephardt in archival footage from 2004 that was played at the town hall on Monday.

Gephardt pushed back at the time, saying he indeed cared very much about the youth vote but that he had a prior commitment in the all-important state of Iowa that conflicted with the Rock the Vote forum.

His advice to young Buttigieg? “Get involved in public life. Give back to your country. Don’t just take from it.”

Gephardt did not win the nomination or go on to become president. But on Monday, he got the chance to flip the script, appearing remotely by video at Buttigieg’s "Hardball" town hall.

“I get asked all the time by people all over the country, ‘What about the future of our democracy of America? My answer is very simple: I’ve always been optimistic about America because the people are good and they’re good citizens,’” Gephardt said to Buttigieg. “You’re out there meeting thousands of them. Am I still right?”

Not missing a beat, Buttigieg responded, “Uh, yea!”

“People just want to know that they’re going to be ok. But people can have good and bad things called out from within us. We’re all capable of good and bad things. Just ask somebody you love,” Buttigieg said.”

But, he added, people and communities become worse when they don’t feel safe, an observation that appeared aimed at the current Oval Office inhabitant.

“People have been made less secure,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said. “And it makes it possible for a cynical leader to draw out the worst of us.”

CORRECTION (June 4, 2019, 7:50 a.m. ET): A previous version of this post misstated the amount of time that has passed between Buttigieg's questioning of Gephardt and now.  It is 16 years, not 18 years.

Ben Kamisar

Delaney: 'I don't think we should have a donor standard' for presidential debates

WASHINGTON — Former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney on Monday criticized the Democratic Party's decision to include a donor threshold as a metric to qualify for the presidential debates, arguing it leaves voters shut out of the process. 

Delaney, who has lagged far behind his rivals in individual fundraising, told MSNBC's "MTP Daily" that while he supports the party's decision to institute a polling threshold, he's against a donor threshold.

"I don't think we should have a donor standard, I absolutely don't think the Democratic Party should be about money. Fifty percent of the American people cant afford basic necessities, I'm running for those people," he said. 

Democratic presidential candidates have two ways to get into the first two debates (hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in June, and CNN in July): hit one percent in three qualifying polls or raise money from 65,000 unique donors (as well as 200 unique donors across 20 states). 

The Democratic National Committee recently announced it would raise those qualifications for its next debate in September. Then, donors will have to meet both criteria — donations from at least 130,000 individual donors (including 400 in 20 states) and hit 2 percent in four qualifying polls. 

Delaney has hit the polling threshold for the first two debates, but while his fundraising numbers are not public, his campaign has not announced (like others have) that he's hit that 65,000 donor threshold. He's largely self-funded his campaign. 

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Delaney locks horns with Ocasio-Cortez

WASHINGTON — Struggling at the polls, former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is sparring with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over comments he made at this weekend's California Democratic Party Convention. 

It all started when Delaney criticized the idea of Medicare for All as "not good policy nor it is good politics," a comment that sparked heavy boos from the largely progressive group of convention-goers. After a clip of Delaney being booed started gaining steam on social media, Ocasio-Cortez piled on by tweeting at him to "sashay away" from the presidential race altogether. 

Delaney''s campaign responded by accusing the congresswoman of helping Republicans with the attack and calling for "less political grandstanding and more truth-telling form the Bernie wing of the party." 

Trying to use the well-known progressive Democrat as a foil makes sense for Delaney, who has not eclipsed 1 percent in any of the polls being used to qualify for the Democratic primary debate. He's sought to frame his candidacy as a pragmatic alternative to some of the other options. 

That's not all from the 2020 beat—read more from the campaign trail below. 

  • Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan came out in support of beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump this weekend — first during a campaign swing through Iowa and later during a CNN town hall on Sunday. "I do believe we need to move forward with the impeachment process," he said at the town hall. "I don't want to.  I know what this is going to do to the country.  I take no joy in this at all.  But I have a duty and a responsibility and that duty and responsibility has led me to think that we have to do this." 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro released a new plan to address "over-aggressive policing." The plan calls for policies including requiring deescalation over deadly force, utilizing technology like body cameras, increasing training for police officers, ending stop-and-frisk, creating a database for to track police officers who have been punished for misconduct, and working to improve police-community relations.  
  • New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand criticized Fox News' coverage of the abortion debate while appearing on the network's town hall last night. Read more from Politico's Elena Schneider on that town hall
Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Ernst gets a Democratic challenger

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has a Democratic challenger in her 2020 re-election bid — Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive from Windsor Heights, a suburb of Des Moines in Polk County. 

In a video announcing her candidacy Monday, Greenfield sought to remind voters of Ernst's 2014 campaign pledge to take her farm experience of castrating pigs to Washington's big-spending ways.  Wearing a flannel shirt and a vest, Greenfield asserts that Ernst "didn't castrate anyone" during her first term in office. 

Democrats are looking to put Ernst's seat in play in the hopes of flipping enough seats in 2020 to take control of the Senate and have been boosted by a strong showing in the state's congressional races in 2018 — Democratic candidates defeated two GOP incumbents and came surprisingly close to ousting the final Republican incumbent, Rep. Steve King. 

But Republicans still won the governor's race in 2018. And the February Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Ernst with a 57 percent favorable rating. 

Greenfield's bid comes after former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and current Congresswoman Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, turned down the chance to take on Ernst. 

This isn't Greenfield's first campaign — she ran in the 2018 Democratic primary for the state's 3rd Congressional District, which Axne ultimately won.

Ahead of the Democratic primary, it was revealed that Greenfield's campaign manager had falsified signatures to qualify Greenfield for the ballot. In a surprise move, the campaigns of her Democratic competitors tried to help Greenfield collect the necessary signatures needed to qualify for the ballot in those final days. The effort fell short and Greenfield did not make it onto the ballot, ending her candidacy. 

J.D. Scholten, who lost to Steve King in 2018, told NBC News Monday morning he has not ruled out a bid for Senate or House. 

Ben Kamisar

Left-leaning group launches ad attacking McConnell on health care

WASHINGTON — A new television ad in Kentucky is targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, arguing that the Republican leader should be defeated next November because of his opposition to ObamaCare. 

Ditch Mitch, an outside group that's working to defeat McConnell in 2020, will launch the new ad as part of a five-figure television buy in Lexington and Louisville starting Monday, as well as part of a digital buy running statewide.

The spot, produced by prominent Democratic ad-man Mark Putnam, includes a man and a younger woman introducing audio of McConnell criticizing ObamaCare. 

"I think the sooner we can get rid of ObamaCare, the better," McConnell says in the ad, before the man replies, "The sooner we can get rid of Mitch McConnell, the better. Help us ditch Mitch."

In a statement announcing the ad, Ditch Mitch Executive Director Ryan Aquilina disclosed that the group had raised $1 million this cycle and pointed to polling from End Citizens United that found McConnell with a 39 percent favorable rating in Kentucky. 

"If Mitch McConnell had his way, half a million Kentuckians would lose their healthcare, and 1.8 million Kentuckians with preexisting conditions could again be denied coverage," Aquilina said.

"This is just the first in a series of ads we have planned, and we’re using Mitch’s own words to spotlight his disturbing record of trying to take away Kentucky families’ healthcare."

Democrats made messaging on health care the crux of their strategy during the 2018 midterm elections. But while Democrats were able to flip a net of 40 seats last cycle, one of their misses came in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, where Democrat Amy McGrath fell short against GOP Rep. Andy Barr. 

McGrath is considering running for Senate against McConnell. 

McConnell and his allies have bucked attacks on health care, arguing that he's the backstop to prevent liberal policies on the issue that they believe would make the problem worse from going into effect. 

During an interview last month on Fox News, McConnell chided Democrats over ObamaCare, questioning why they were "not even satisfied with the principle accomplishment, they said, of the Obama years." And he's been critical of proposals for single-payer health care that are gaining steam on the left, particularly among the presidential field. 

"We’re really happy to have that argument, that debate with the American people in 2020.  I can’t wait to engage on the 'Medicare for None' proposal," he said. 

UPDATE: Kevin Golden, McConnell's campaign manager, blasted the ad in a statement to NBC News, arguing that it wouldn't be effective with Kentucky voters. 

"I know this group isn’t from Kentucky but it wouldn’t kill them to familiarize themselves with the politics of the state. You have to assume this ad is a hilariously transparent attempt for consultants to raise money from coastal liberals because it sure as heck isn’t going to earn a single vote in Kentucky," he said.     

Ben Kamisar

O'Rourke: I am 'not disappointed' after slide at the polls

WASHINGTON — Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Sunday that he's not "disappointed' with his presidential campaign after a recent slide at the polls. 

After reaching the double-digits in some polls around his presidential launch, O'Rourke hasn't eclipsed 5 percent in a national poll in a month, according to RealClearPolitics.

But during his Sunday interview on "Meet the Press," O'Rourke cautioned that the Democratic presidential nomination is a marathon, not a sprint, and that he's focused on running his campaign and winning traction with voters. 

"I'm not disappointed. I mean, I knew this was going to be tough. This is perhaps one of the hardest things that, that one can do, but there are so many extraordinary people," he said.

"These volunteers who are showing up knocking on doors, making phone calls for us. The folks that I meet in town hall meetings all over this country who meet this moment with the urgency that it demands whether it is gun violence, whether it is making sure that women's reproductive rights are protected, or guaranteeing that we confront the greatest challenge we have ever faced in climate and make the generations that follow us proud because we freed ourselves on our dependence on fossil fuels, embrace renewable energy and led not just this country but the world to ensure that we don't warm this planet another two degrees."

"These are the important conversations that we're going to have and we won't be able to accomplish this in just one media cycle or in a couple of months."

Watch the full interview with O'Rourke below.  

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

Trump announces campaign kickoff rally

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump formally announced Friday the worst kept secret in D.C.: his decision to seek a second term in 2020. The president tweeted his plans to officially kick off his re-elect campaign with a mega-rally in Orlando, Florida on June 18. He will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. 

Trump is the only incumbent to ever file re-election paperwork on the day he was inaugurated, mere hours after the fact. Since then, the president has repeatedly discussed running again, and even confirmed Pence would be his running mate last fall. 

The launch rally comes exactly four years and two days after then-candidate Trump famously descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential bid. Trump relishes his role as campaigner-in-chief and, in many ways, never really left campaign mode once he entered the White House. 

He’s headlined nearly 60 rallies since February 2017 and has already taken repeated aim at his possible Democratic opponents, consistently previewing next year's election. “From now, until November 3rd, 2020, we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning,” Trump said at his most recent signature campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. “That's what we're doing."

Micki Fahner

Marianne Williamson preaches hope and love at Manhattan dance party

NEW YORK — Presidential hopefuls typically spend the early days of a campaign meeting voters and making speeches in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. But Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson took a different tack this week, addressing a glitter-covered crowd at a Manhattan dance party — a nontraditional campaign event for a nontraditional candidate.

The author and activist, who is barely registering in national polls, insists that despite having never held public office, she’s a serious candidate worthy of national consideration.

“I think that it’s so important not to lock out of politics people who do come from other parts of the culture,” Williamson told NBC News. “There’s a lot of seriousness and a lot of deep-thinking and a lot of creative energy and imagination going on in other corners of society — more so than within traditional politics, and that’s why I’m running.”

Williamson’s remarks closed an event hosted by Daybreaker, a brand known for wellness-focused morning dance parties that combine workouts, live music, and motivational speakers. After dancing to bongo drums and a DJ, attendees sat down on the Sony Hall dance floor to hear Williamson speak about the need for people to take power back in politics.

“We see a lot of people who are very smart, who have a lot of good ideas. And they have a lot of strategy. You know what their problem is? They don't know how to dance,” she said to applause.

As the disco ball spun overhead, Williamson spoke about standing up to corporate and political greed, echoing themes from her January campaign announcement. She also dug into her spiritual roots, urging the Daybreaker crowd to get involved and invested in politics. 

“We have to rise up like other generations have risen up before us, and show the universe and every molecule around us that the force of love is greater than the force of fear,” she said.

The candidate’s conviction and charisma won over 31-year-old Rachel Ofer, a Daybreaker attendee who had never heard of Williamson before the event, but now says she may vote for the candidate. “The way she carries herself, the way she speaks. It’s just super inspiring,” Ofer said.

Daybreaker Co-Founder Eli Clark-Davis guessed that a substantial part of Wednesday’s Daybreaker crowd was there for the dance party, and not necessarily the candidate, but he’s hoping others running seek out atypical campaign stops, like Wednesday morning’s party.  

“What better way to hear people than after you danced your face off,” Clark-Davis said. “You’re fully open and present to what they’re saying.”

