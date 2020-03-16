Washington state may call on dentists to donate personal protective gear

With increasingly dire shortages of personal protective equipment like masks and gowns in Washington state hospitals, medical professionals are raising the possibility of asking dentists to scale back non-critical procedures and donate their extra protective gear.

“You can get the dentists out of the supply chain,” said Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospitals Association. “No one should be getting their teeth cleaned.”

Sauer says her group is working with the state department of health on a possible mandate for dentists to stop non-critical procedures and donate their extra gear.

Even in states where the need is not as dire, hospitals are looking to other medical facilities for supplies.“There are other fields that use [protective equipment] that may be an untapped resource,” said Kerry McKean Kelly, of the New Jersey Hospital Association.

The American Dental Association did not respond directly to a question about dentists donating protective gear, but it released a statement Monday asking dentists nationwide to “postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks.”