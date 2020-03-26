Watch: Barcelona police, residents applaud hospital workers

Americans coping with coronavirus are clogging toilets with wipes and T-shirts Toilet paper moves out from a cutting machine at the Tissue Plus factory in Bangor, Maine, on March 18, 2020. Robert F. Bukaty / AP The all-caps message on the new sign that went up in Redding, California, after the coronavirus came to town could not be any clearer: ONLY FLUSH TOILET PAPER. It made its debut last week on the corner of Smile Place and Russell Street after a desperate soul clogged one of the city’s sewer lines by wiping with pieces of shredded T-shirt — and flushing them down the toilet, the city confirmed. Read the full story here. Share this -







'Top Chef' winner Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications Chef Floyd Cardoz. Kris Connor / Getty Images for NYCWFF NEW YORK — Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8. He was admitted a week ago to Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, with a fever and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, the statement said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Army calls on retired medical personnel to assist coronavirus response The Army is calling on retired medical personnel to help in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "The U.S. Army is reaching out to gauge the interest of our retired officers, noncommissioned officers and soldiers who would be willing to assist with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response effort should their skills and expertise be required," it said in a message sent to retirees. An Army spokesperson said "this extraordinary challenge requires equally extraordinary solutions." Share this -







Coronavirus could become seasonal like the flu, Fauci warns There are increasing signs that COVID-19 will become a seasonal illness, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during the White House's daily task force briefing. "What we’re starting to see now in the Southern Hemisphere and southern African countries is that we’re having cases appearing as they go into their winter season," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. "If in fact they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared" for the next cycle. It's been suggested that transmission of the coronavirus will slow in warmer months, similar to influenza, which typically spreads from November to April or May. Although it's far from certain that the spread of coronavirus will ease up in summer on its own, if it does, then the U.S. needs to be ready for its return. "It totally emphasizes the need to do what we’re doing to develop a vaccine, testing it quickly and try to get it ready so we’ll have a vaccine available in the next cycle," Fauci said. Share this -







Over 100 hospital employees in Boston test positive across 3 medical centers More than 100 employees between three different Boston-area hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus, according to NBC Boston Wednesday. Brigham and Women's Hospital reported at least 45 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. Boston Medical Center said 15 of its employees have tested positive. Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the top facilities in the country, said Wednesday that 41 of its staff members have tested positive as well. The hospital said in a statement to NBC Boston that "it is believed that the vast majority of these individuals did not contract the virus at work." Read the full story here. Share this -







Cardi B says celebrities are causing confusion about the coronavirus Cardi B at the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2018 Brent N. Clarke / Invision/AP file Rapper Cardi B says celebrities who have publicly disclosed they have tested positive for the coronavirus without having any symptoms are confusing the general public. In a more than four-minute-long video posted Tuesday to her Instagram account, the Bronx rapper said "45," referring to President Donald Trump, has advised people not to get tested for COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, if they do not have symptoms. "But if a celebrity is saying, 'Hey, listen. I don't have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling healthy. I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus,' That cause confusion," she said in the expletive-laden video during which she wears a mask. Read the full story here. Share this -







Airbnb hosts can get small business loans through federal relief bill Airbnb hosts will be eligible to receive small business loans and unemployment insurance through the coronavirus relief bill. "We are deeply appreciative of bipartisan Senate and House leadership for recognizing there is a new sector of the workforce who depend on Airbnb for their monthly economic needs,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s vice president of policy and communications. The bill, as it is currently written, requires eligible borrowers to show that they need the loan because of the uncertainty of the economic crisis caused by the virus. The loan can only be used to maintain payroll, leases and utility payments. Share this -





