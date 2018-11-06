WATCH: Firefighters pry open locked polling place in Brooklyn

In the Brooklyn, New York, voters who tried to cast ballots early at a community center found firefighters prying open a locked polling place at 6 a.m.

"People outside the voting station were saying that they can't vote because they have to go back to work," said Brooklyn resident Jalessa Parris.

The firefighters managed to open the doors, Parris said, but it turned out to be the wrong entrance. Parris said she left, and about an hour later, waited for more poll workers to arrive.

By about 8 a.m., a worker had arrived with the right key, and she was able to vote by about 8:30 a.m., Parris said.