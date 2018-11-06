WATCH: Health care replaces economy as most important issue for voters, early exit poll shows

The Georgia gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp is too early to call, according to NBC News.
Polls in Georgia closed at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The race is one of the most closely watched of the 2018 midterm cycle. Abrams is attempting to become the first female African-American governor in U.S. history. Kemp has embraced President Donald Trump and highlighted his positions on gun rights and illegal immigration.
If neither candidate tops 50 percent, they will face off, again, in a one-on-one runoff on Dec. 4.
President Donald Trump has dominated the nation’s political landscape in his first two years in the White House, and early results from today’s NBC News Exit Poll suggest that he shaped today’s Congressional elections.
Two out of every three voters say Trump was a factor in their House vote, with 26 percent saying they cast their vote to express support for the president and 38 percent saying their vote was to oppose the president. The remainder — one-third of midterm voters — said Trump’s performance as president was not a factor in their House vote.
Will Vermont be the first state to elect a transgender governor? Christine Hallquist, the Democratic nominee, hopes so. The state's polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, and the race is too early to call at this time, according to NBC News.
Hallquist has been crisscrossing the Green Mountain State since she quit her job as CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative to run for office in February. But she has an uphill battle, thanks to Republican incumbent Phil Scott's popularity.
What is still unknown is how the state's voters will react to the historic nature of Hallquist's bid. The state is solidly progressive, but its elected officials show its quirky voting habits: the governor is a Republican, Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent, and Sen. Patrick Leahy is a Democrat.
Voters on Tuesday paid tribute to Susan B. Anthony, the legendary suffragette who helped lead the social movement that would eventually give women the right to vote, leaving stickers on the headstone at her grave in Rochester, New York.
Voters have previously flocked to her resting place in Mount Hope Cemetery, which in 2016 extended its hours on Election Day to allow visitors to pay their respects.
Anthony passed away in 1906. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed a woman's right to vote, was not ratified until 1920.
As voters in Georgia faced long lines and, in some cases, issues with voting machines, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll found that about half of voters were concerned that people who should be able to vote would be prevented from doing so. Fifty-one percent of voters expressed that concern, while 41 percent of voters said they were more concerned that people who should not be able to vote would cast ballots.
Among black voters in Georgia, 73 percent were concerned that people who should be able to vote would be prevented from doing so. Just over half of white voters, 54 percent, were more concerned that people who weren't qualified to vote would cast ballots.
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, concerns were raised in Georgia about whether early votes were being counted correctly. There were also complaints about stringent voter identification requirements.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are watching election results with "friends and family" at the White House residence tonight.
In a statement, she touted the president's rally schedule and leadership that fueled "an extraordinary ground game geared toward defying midterm history and protecting the GOP’s majorities."
"The president and first lady look forward to watching the results come in with friends and family in the White House residence," she added.
Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have won re-election, NBC News projects.
Kaine defeated Republican Corey Stewart, NBC News projects. Sanders defeated Republican Lawrence Zupan.
Both Kaine and Sanders had been expected to easily win their races.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who is also secretary of state, is one of many Georgians who ran into issues at the polls on Tuesday.
When Kemp, who oversees elections in the state, tried to vote but his voter card said "invalid" and he had to get another card, according to WSB-TV, an ABC-affiliated TV station in Atlanta.
Voters in the state have reported long lines and other issues at the polls on Tuesday.
Kemp's campaign told NBC News that this incident was a non-issue and that Kemp had a blank card. The campaign added it was fixed within seconds.
One out of every four Latino voters today said that they had never voted in a midterm election before, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. The share of first-time midterm voters was nearly one in five among African American voters and one in 10 among white voters.
In addition, a majority of voters under 30 — a group whose participation in elections generally lags behind that of other age groups — said that they voted in a midterm election for the first time this year.