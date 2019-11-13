Watch highlights from first public impeachment hearing: Kent and Taylor

DOD watchdog will not investigate aid to Ukraine, cites impeachment inquiry overlap The inspector general's office for the Department of Defense is declining to open an investigation into the department's delay in providing military assistance funds to Ukraine, but will leave the door open to beginning one in the future. The department's lead inspector announced the decision in a letter sent to Senator Dick Durban Tuesday night, on the eve of the first day of public impeachment hearings. Durban and a group of senators first requested that the inspector general open an investigation into the delay in September, then again earlier this month. In his two page letter, Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine noted that the same topic is one of the key issues in the impeachment inquiry currently underway in the House of Representatives. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump said he heard public testimony was 'a joke' Trump said that although he didn't watch the first open hearing in the House impeachment inquiry Wednesday, he heard it was "a joke" and said he still wanted to learn the identity of the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment investigation. "I hear it's a joke. I haven't watched, I haven't watched for one minute because I've been with the president which is much more important as far as I am concerned," Trump said, speaking to reporters at the White House alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "This is a sham, and it shouldn't be allowed." "I want to find out who is the whistleblower, and because the whistleblower gave a lot of very incorrect information, including my call with the president of Ukraine, which was a perfect call and highly appropriate," Trump added. Read more here. Share this -







5 things we learned from George Kent and Bill Taylor's impeachment testimony Bill Taylor and George Kent, the first two witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings in Ukraine, testified for more than five hours Wednesday in a public hearing that saw both men share new — and sometimes shocking — pieces of information. Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state who worked on Ukraine and five other countries, had previously testified last month, for hours, in a closed-door setting before the three committees leading the inquiry. Here are five things we learned from their public appearance on Wednesday. Share this -







Bill Taylor departs after giving testimony Bill Taylor, top diplomat to Ukraine, leaves after giving testimony at an impeachment hearing on Nov. 13, 2019. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Share this -





