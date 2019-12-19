Watch historic all-day impeachment debate and vote in 7 minutes

Tulsi Gabbard: 'I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no'
Trump makes 'hell'-acious crack about deceased Rep. John Dingell, wife responds
President Donald Trump made a macabre quip about late Democratic Rep. John Dingell at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, suggesting he was "looking up" from Hell.
Dingell's widow Debbie responded with a tweet, saying, "I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine."
Trump made the comment while implying that Debbie Dingell, who's held her husband's seat in Michigan since 2014, was ungrateful for coming out in favor of his impeachment.
"Debbie Dingell, that's a real beauty," Trump told the crowd, noting he'd ordered flags lowered after her husband died earlier this year at age 92. John Dingell had been the longest serving member of Congress, serving for 59 years.
Trump also said he gave Dingell an "A+" memorial.
Trump: 'It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached'
As the House of Representatives crossed the vote threshold needed to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the third president in U.S. history to face a Senate trial, Trump climbed on stage here to the roar of his fans for a historic split-screen evening.
“It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before, we did nothing wrong, and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before," Trump said, offering one line of defense after another from a stage adorned with Christmas decorations.
“Tonight, the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans," he continued, later saying his predecessor, President Barack Obama, should have been the one facing that penalty. "Why didn't the Republicans impeach him?" he asked.
Trump accused Democrats of "declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter" and characterized their support for his impeachment as an "eternal mark of shame": “They have nothing. They're the ones who should be impeached, every one of them.”
Graham promises 'quick demise' to impeachment in the Senate
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reacted to the vote on Instagram.
House GOP presser canceled
The House GOP press conference that had been scheduled to be held Wednesday night following the impeachment votes has been canceled.
Pelosi says House will wait to send over impeachment articles to Senate for rules clarity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the historic vote that the House will wait to send over its article of impeachments until the Senate establishes its rules.
Pelosi excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for indicating that he would work in coordination with the White House counsel during the impending trial. Pelosi called it the jury foreman being in "cahoots" with the defendant's lawyer. She said the House has to determine who the impeachment managers are going to be for the trial.
“We’re not sending [the articles] tonight because it’s difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," said Pelosi, who was joined by six chairs of the House committees who lead the impeachment inquiry.
“So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer and when we see what that is, we'll send our managers.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said "at the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice. The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial.”
Pelosi, who called the day historic and sad, also congratulated her caucus, saying that the Democrats did not whip votes or discuss how they were voting.
"I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats," she said.
She also honored the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who served as the chair of the oversight committee and was tasked with conducting various Trump administration probes.
"We did all we could, Elijah," she said. "We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached."
Earlier in the day, McConnell said he hadn't coordinated with Pelosi on when they will be delivered.
“The impeachment of a president is a solemn and serious moment for our country. At the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice. The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial.”