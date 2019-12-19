Watch historic all-day impeachment debate and vote in 7 minutes

Tulsi Gabbard: 'I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no' A house divided cannot stand. Sadly, our nation is terribly divided. My vote today is a vote for much needed reconciliation and hope that together we can heal our country to usher in a bright future for the American people, our country, and our nation. #Impeachment #TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/BJddNuhkk7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019 Share this -







Trump makes 'hell'-acious crack about deceased Rep. John Dingell, wife responds President Donald Trump made a macabre quip about late Democratic Rep. John Dingell at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, suggesting he was "looking up" from Hell. Dingell's widow Debbie responded with a tweet, saying, "I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine." Trump on Dingell: 'Maybe he's looking up' 02:03 Trump made the comment while implying that Debbie Dingell, who's held her husband's seat in Michigan since 2014, was ungrateful for coming out in favor of his impeachment. "Debbie Dingell, that's a real beauty," Trump told the crowd, noting he'd ordered flags lowered after her husband died earlier this year at age 92. John Dingell had been the longest serving member of Congress, serving for 59 years. Trump also said he gave Dingell an "A+" memorial. Read the full story.







Graham promises 'quick demise' to impeachment in the Senate Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reacted to the vote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6PO9f8HUYf







