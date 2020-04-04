Photo: A one-passenger flight A flight attendant waits for the departure of a one-passenger flight between Washington and New Orleans on April 3, 2020. The one passenger? The photographer. Carlos Barria / Reuters Share this -







Over 150 crew test positive on USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was removed The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Philippine Sea on March 18, 2020. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh / U.S. Navy More than 150 crew members of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier whose captain was relieved of command after raising concerns about the coronavirus have tested positive. The U.S. Navy said in a press release on Saturday that 44 percent of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt have been tested for the virus. The results came back positive for 155 crew members. The ship has a crew of nearly 5,000. Over 1,500 sailors have been moved ashore. "As testing continues, the ship will keep enough Sailors on board to sustain essential services and sanitize the ship in port," the Navy said. "There have been zero hospitalizations." On Thursday, Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command after he raised concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship in a letter that was leaked to the news media. Share this -







Six-year-old 'cystic fibrosis warrior' celebrates recovering from COVID-19 A 6-year-old Tennessee boy who lives with cystic fibrosis survived his battle against COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the disease last month. “I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!” Joseph Bostain said in a viral video posted on his mother’s Facebook this week. Joseph is one of more than 3,000 people in the state of Tennessee who have tested positive for coronavirus. People with underlying medical conditions such as cystic fibrosis, which causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time, are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Sabrina Bostain, Joseph's mother, documented her son's recovery in a series of Facebook posts as Joseph spent weeks quarantined at home after coming down with a fever and cough. He also spent time in a hospital. In the video announcing his recovery, Joseph thanked everyone who prayed for him and sent him cards and gifts as he was battling the coronavirus. Share this -







Puerto Rico discovers protective supply cache amid COVID-19 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The suspected mismanagement of essential supplies during Hurricane Maria turned out to be a boon for Puerto Rico as it fights a rise in coronavirus cases. Health Secretary Lorenzo González said Saturday that officials discovered a cache of urgently needed personal protective equipment at a hospital in the nearby island of Vieques that remains closed since the Category 4 storm hit the U.S. territory in September 2017. He said the equipment includes face masks, gloves, gowns and face shields that were in good condition and would be distributed to health institutions. Puerto Rico has reported 18 deaths related to COVID-19, including that of a nurse, and more than 450 confirmed cases, including several police officers who join health workers in demanding more personal protective equipment. The discovery in Vieques outraged many on an island still struggling to recover from Maria and from a series of strong earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico’s southern region in recent months. González said he has ordered an investigation into why those supplies were abandoned in Vieques. Share this -







New Jersey has nearly 850 deaths, a hundred more than from the 9/11 attacks New Jersey has lost nearly 100 more residents to the coronavirus pandemic than it did in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the governor said Saturday at a news conference. Over the last 24 hours, 200 people in the state have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 846. In the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, New Jersey lost 750 of its residents. "We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did on the September 11th attacks," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state's history and just as we have committed to never forgetting those lost on 9/11, we must commit to never forgetting those we are losing to this pandemic." The governor then held a brief moment of silence. New Jersey, the second worst-hit state in the pandemic, now has 34,124 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Murphy also announced that he and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan are giving towns and counties the ability to ban rentals to seasonal tenants and transient guests flocking to the state to escape the pandemic. "Social distancing does not work by relocating to the Shore," the governor tweeted. Share this -







Nearly 3,000 firefighters and EMTs out sick in NYC, but over 100 have returned to work Nearly 3,000 of New York City's firefighters and Emergency Medical Services workers are still out sick. But a senior fire department official told NBC News that well over 100 employees who were ill with coronavirus or related symptoms have returned to working on the front lines. That includes EMTs, firefighters and civilians, who are helping to replenish the ranks. Among those on sick leave are nearly one in four of the city's EMS members. As of Saturday, 426 members of the city's fire department have tested positive for coronavirus, a department official said. Share this -







Stranded Coral Princess cruise ship with coronavirus patients docks in Florida Cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for coronavirus docks in Florida April 4, 2020 02:17 The Coral Princess cruise ship, which has at least 12 people with coronavirus on board, arrived at Port Miami on Saturday morning after initially being blocked from docking after the U.S. Coast Guard determined the ship lacked a plan for disembarking. The ship has 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members. Negin Kamali, public relations director of Princess Cruises, said in a statement to NBC News that "disembarkation for guests who are fit to fly is anticipated to begin on Sunday, April 5. These guests will transfer direct from the ship to Miami International Airport for flights home." Patricia Abril, press secretary for the Miami-Dade mayor, told NBC News in a statement that two patients in critical condition were taken to a hospital in Hialeah while at least nine others were expected to go to a hospital in Orlando. Sixty Florida residents will be taken to their homes, and 336 other passengers will be transported home on domestic flights. The remaining passengers, who are British and Australian, will be put on charter flights to London and Los Angeles. "Timing for all this is being managed by the cruise line," said Abril. Share this -







NYC landlord waives April rent for 200 tenants Mario Salerno, a landlord in New York, has forgiven the rent of all 200 tenants in his building for the month of April. NBC New York Mario Salerno, a New York City landlord who owns roughly 80 apartments in Brooklyn, told his 200 tenants that they would not have to pay rent for the month of April. He told NBC New York that he waived the rent after some of his tenants told him that they were worried about making their payment because they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I want everybody to be healthy. That's the whole thing," Salerno, 59, said. Read the full story here. Share this -





