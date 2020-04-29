Watch live: California Gov. Newsom holds coronavirus briefing

Court denies Oklahoma's latest efforts to ban abortions during pandemic Abortion clinics in Oklahoma can stay open and continue providing care after an appeals court denied the state's latest efforts to ban abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals this week denied the state's request seeking to stay a preliminary injunction. The injunction, granted last week, called for abortion access to fully resume in the state as a lawsuit brought by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Dechert LLP continues. In March, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered medical providers to postpone elective procedures and surgeries, including abortions. Nancy Northup, president & CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement that Governor Stitt has exploited this pandemic to try to ban abortion. "In the wake of this latest ruling, it’s past time for Oklahoma to respect the essential needs of women seeking abortion care," Northup said. "This attempt to ban abortion is an abuse of emergency powers." Share this -







'Clear-cut' evidence coronavirus drug remdesivir works, Fauci says An experimental drug for the coronavirus has a proven benefit, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Fauci said at the White House on Wednesday. The data he referred to is from a large study of more than 1,000 patients from multiple sites around the world. Patients either received the drug, called remdesivir, or a placebo. Read more here.







Super Bowl champ fighting on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic Nearly three months after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs' right guard, who is the first medical doctor to play in the NFL, wrote in Sports Illustrated that he took a vacation with his girlfriend to celebrate the Super Bowl win. When he returned home to Canada, everything had changed. After a 14-day quarantine, he volunteered to fight the pandemic. Yes, it's me in this picture but this isn't about me. This is about all the people who have been on the frontlines since day one of this pandemic. We all must come together, even if that means stepping out of our comfort zone. Let's keep working as a team, we'll get through this. pic.twitter.com/U5hU8WqgRc — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) April 29, 2020 Duvernay-Tardif said he was assigned to a long-term care facility about an hour from his hometown, Montreal. He is working as a nurse, as he hasn't completed his residency and does not yet have a license to practice medicine. Duvernay-Tardif, whose first day at the facility was on April 24, wrote in Sports Illustrated that he was nervous, but compared it to the "good nerves" he feels before a big game. In an Instagram post, Duvernay-Tardif thanked health care workers for everything they're doing to fight the pandemic. "Now more than ever we need to work as a team and help where the help is needed. We all must come together and do what is best for society, even if that means stepping out of our comfort zone and learning new things," he wrote.







Professor tweaks snorkel mask to work as experimental protective gear for medical staff Redesigned full-face snorkel mask to combat PPE shortage. Stanford Medicine A Stanford University professor and his engineering team recently completed a working prototype of a new type of face mask that could provide a reusable barrier for nurses, doctors and other front-line medical staff fighting COVID-19. The mask — dubbed "Pneumask" — is inspired by snorkeling equipment, and contains just three major parts: an easily-obtainable snorkeling mask, and a custom-built 3D-printed adapter so that the entire apparatus can use existing commercially-available air filter or filtration cartridges. This research team, lead by Manu Prakash, a bioengineering professor, has already put together a comprehensive document available to the public outlining the precise specifications for the mask and what preliminary tests have already been completed. Earlier this month, the agency explicitly said that it does not "intend to object to individuals' distribution and use of improvised PPE when no alternatives, such as FDA-cleared masks or respirators, are available." The team says that it has submitted for formal approval to the Food and Drug Administration, but that a full evaluation would take considerably more time.







Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils a wall of art, made up of donated masks Cuomo unveils wall of donated masks, says 'this is what this country is about' April 29, 2020 01:37 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday unveiled a wall of donated masks that he said are an example of the compassion shown by many Americans during this deadly and economically-crushing pandemic. Cuomo dramatically took down a black curtain to display the assembled work of art made up of facial coverings donated to New York from throughout the nation. "This is what this country is about, and this is what Americans are about," said Cuomo, who has been critical of Republican opposition to supporting coronavirus-ravaged states that are struggling to stave off deep spending cuts and balance their budgets. "A little more of this and a little less of the partisanship and the ugliness, and this county would be better place," he said.







Elective surgeries can begin in New York state - under some conditions Elective surgeries can begin again in New York state, as long as a region's hospitals have available beds in case of a coronavirus surge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. At least 30 percent of overall hospital beds and 30 percent of intensive-care beds in a county must be available for elective procedures to be allowed, the governor said, adding that the counties where these criteria would be met are all well outside the New York City metropolitan area. "We can't go back to where we were, where we overwhelmed the hospital system," said Cuomo. "You have to have a 30-percent buffer."







Costco to require face coverings for shoppers Beginning next week, all Costco shoppers will have to wear face coverings in order to enter the store, the wholesale corporation announced Wednesday. Starting May 4, customers will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while inside the store, according to a coronavirus response update from Costco. Children under the age of 2 and people who can't wear masks because of medical conditions are exempt. "The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises," the company said.






