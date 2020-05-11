Which kids get sickest from COVID-19? The 'medically complex,' study finds As reports of soaring cases of the coronavirus — first in China, then Italy — first reached the United States, there appeared to be a silver lining: children seemed to be spared from the illness. And while adults have, by far, borne the brunt of the disease, it's become increasingly clear that children are indeed susceptible to the coronavirus, and in some cases, becoming sick enough to be hospitalized. Read more. Share this -







Gov. Baker announces four-phase approach to reopening Massachusetts Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a four-phase approach to reopening the state's economy. Baker defined the phases as follows: Start — "Here we're looking at industries that are more naturally set up to have little face-to-face interactions and workplaces that are better able to manage face-to-face customer interactions with certain conditions." Cautious — "We plan to have more industries with more face-to-face interactions resume operations, again with conditions." Vigilant — "Where we can allow for loosening of some of the restrictions from some of the earlier phases if, in fact, the public health data continues to conform to the terms that we're all pursuing as we look at that going forward." New Normal — "We all know life will be different, but as the medical and life sciences communities make progress in developing treatments or vaccines, we can really begin to put this virus into the rear-view mirror. But none of that is going to happen overnight." Baker said the goal is to begin this process around May 18. All nonessential businesses have been closed in the state since March 23, Baker said. "Keep in mind this is a disease we're still learning about across the globe," Baker said at a news conference Monday. "We've been one of the hardest-hit states, with almost 5,000 deaths and nearly 78,000 confirmed cases."







Pentagon watchdog to evaluate Navy's response to coronavirus The Pentagon's Inspector General will evaluate whether the U.S. Navy has done enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the fleet. In a letter dated Monday, May 11, the DOD Inspector General's office informed the Department of the Navy that it plans to begin a subject evaluation to "determine whether the Navy has implemented policies and procedures to prevent and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases, such as coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19), on ships and submarines." Read more here.







When schools close and students leave: Inside America's empty college towns Peyton Grant and Lizzy Anderson move out of their University of Michigan dorm amid the cornavirus pandemic on March 17, 2020. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images file The coronavirus pandemic has devastated college towns, which rely on graduations, game days and a regular stream of students for revenue. In Athens, Ohio, home of Ohio University, businesses — including those remembered with nostalgia by generations of students — said in a survey in early April that they couldn't hold out beyond a few more months. "For a lot of those smaller businesses, whatever sector you're in — the bookstores, the restaurants and bars — I think they're going to have a real difficult time being able to weather through a long-term change in the populace," said Steve Patterson, the mayor of Athens and a board member of the International Town & Gown Association. Read the full story here.







Disinfectant, furloughs, a loan and luck: How one tech startup is surviving Before the global coronavirus pandemic, Shift had been flying high. The startup, an online marketplace that brings used cars to customers' doorsteps for test drives, had raised nearly $300 million in funding from investors, with a fresh injection of cash coming last year. It was even eyeing the possibility of achieving what the majority of startups only dream of: selling stock to the public in an IPO in 2021. In a matter of weeks, Shift, with hundreds of employees, was having an entirely different conversation: Would the company have to shut down? Most of Silicon Valley's startups, including Shift, have been turned upside-down by the past two months, as the twin crises of a global pandemic and an economic nosedive have devastated countless businesses such as restaurants and retail shops. Read the full story here.







Pennsylvania gov blasts early reopenings as 'cowardly act' Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday slammed counties in his state that plan to reopen parts of their economies ahead of his scheduled plan, calling it a "cowardly act" by their leaders and accusing them of "engaging in behavior that is both selfish and unsafe." "These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy, in the middle of a war that we Pennsylvanians are winning and that we must win," Wolf told reporters. His harsh tone comes after some Susquehanna Valley counties said last week that they will reopen local businesses and economies on their own timeline because the cases of the coronavirus are not as overwhelming as in other parts of the state, as reported by NBC affiliate WGAL in Lancaster. Some counties — including Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin — plan to move to the state's so-called yellow phase by May 15. The yellow phase is part of a three-prong approach that Wolf laid out in order to move closer to reopening the entire state. Under the yellow phase, telework can continue where feasible and businesses with in-person operations can reopen but with safety orders in mind. Large gatherings and other social activities are still prohibited.







CDC: 5,000 excess deaths in NYC could be related to COVID-19 An estimated 5,293 "excess deaths" in New York City may be related to COVID-19, according to a preliminary report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. The report looked at NYC's excess deaths from March 11 to May 2, meaning the number of deaths reported that were higher than the expected number of deaths for that time period. A total of 24,172 deaths were found to be in excess. Of these, 18,879 have already been linked to COVID-19, leaving 5,293 excess deaths with no clear cause. These deaths "might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic," the study authors wrote. Further investigation is needed. Reporting of these extra deaths might provide a more accurate measure of the impact of the pandemic.






