Watch live: Coronavirus expert Dr. Fauci, CDC head Dr. Redfield testify before House

London enhances 'cleaning regime' amid coronavirus outbreak London's public transport is getting a deep clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, the mayor said Wednesday. #Coronavirus: Here's how @TFL have enhanced their cleaning regime on the transport network. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FTF3c2d0Zu — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 11, 2020 In a video message on Twitter, Sadiq Khan said they have stepped up the cleaning regime on the public transit network to use an enhanced anti-viral fluid common in hospitals. All buses will now have regularly touched areas, such as poles and doors, carefully wiped down with the strong disinfectant every day. Key interchanges will also be cleaned more regularly than usual, including during the day. "I want to reassure Londoners and visitors that the advice from experts is to continue with our daily lives as normal, including using public transport," Khan said. More than 370 cases of coronavirus and six deaths have been reported in the U.K. Share this -







Coronavirus could be worst economic disaster since financial crisis, warns head of Europe's central bank Europe could be facing an economic fallout on the same scale as the financial crisis in 2008, warned Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank. Lagarde made the comments Tuesday in a call with European Union leaders, saying that unless they worked together to address the epidemic, Europe would see "a scenario that will remind many of us of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis." Italy, one of the financial centers of Europe, is grappling with 10,000 cases of the coronavirus, with the entire country shut down as attempts continue to contain its spread. Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Wednesday that up to 70 percent of that country could eventually be infected. Share this -







Dow tumbles almost 800 points as questions mount regarding Trump's stimulus package Wall Street plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking by almost 800 points after the opening bell, as fears mounted about the possibility — and timing — of an economic aid package from the White House in the face of the growing coronavirus epidemic. All three major averages were down by around 3 percent in morning trading on Wednesday. Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board March 11, 2020 Market participants remain concerned about a global economic slowdown and potential recession if the administration does not step in to shore up the U.S. economy, especially small businesses. While Trump has floated ideas such as a permanent payroll tax cut, there is concern that such efforts may not be legislated in time to have an effect. “We need to see meaningful support for economic activity and credit backstops especially for small businesses, not a targeted approach executed only by the executive branch,” wrote Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, in a note to investors. “We will likely need congressional involvement." Share this -







Doctor tweets his experience of having Coronavirus A doctor in Spain is tweeting daily updates of life under quarantine with coronavirus, even sharing ultrasounds of his lungs. Yale Tung Chen, 35, said over the phone that he contracted coronavirus while treating patients in his work as an emergency physician at Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid. He was diagnosed on Sunday and has been in quarantine in his home in Madrid ever since. Day 1 after #COVID diagnosis. Sore throat, headache (strong!), Dry cough but not shortness of breath. No lung US abnormalities. Will keep a #POCUS track of my lungs. #coronavirus ⁦@TomasVillen⁩ ⁦@ButterflyNetInc⁩ pic.twitter.com/wLtSc70pxQ — Yale Tung Chen (@yaletung) March 9, 2020 Chen said he wanted his experience to be educational, but wasn't expecting the compassionate response he received from social media users. “It meant the whole world to me to receive support from people all around the world,” he said. Share this -







Uber may suspend accounts of riders, drivers who test positive for coronavirus Uber notified riders and drivers that it may temporarily suspend the accounts of anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday. The company, which has already taken action in some affected markets, said it had a team working around-the-clock to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic. Uber last month suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus. Share this -







Lufthansa cancels 23,000 flights due to 'exceptional circumstances' German air carrier Lufthansa announced Wednesday it will have to cancel a total of 23,000 short-, medium- and long-haul flights due to "exceptional circumstances" caused by the spread of the coronavirus. The airline published a reduced flight schedule for the period from March 29 to April 24, with adjustments mainly affecting routes in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It said further cancellations are expected in coming weeks. Airlines have been hit hard by the growing coronavirus epidemic, with many having to cancel or cut back flights as demand for flying falls amid fears of a possible pandemic. Share this -







Coronavirus casts shadow over tsunami, Fukushima disaster anniversary ceremonies Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (1:46 a.m. ET) — the moment nine years ago that a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast, triggering a devastating tsunami and nuclear disaster. During the ceremony in the prime minister's offices in Tokyo, officials sat in chairs placed a few feet apart in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Yoshitaka Sugawara / AP Japanese monks pray for victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster during a memorial service on the coast in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture. AFP - Getty Images Share this -





