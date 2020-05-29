Watch live: George Floyd death protests around the U.S.

Derek Chauvin had knee on George Floyd's neck for 2 minutes and 43 seconds after he became non-responsive: charging documents State charging documents allege that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 2 minutes and 43 seconds after Floyd became non-responsive based on law enforcement review of body-worn camera video. In total, the complaint says Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and “police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.” The medical examiner found no findings that support diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation, the complaint says. Instead, it says that Floyd had coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease and “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.” The complaint says that initially Floyd was not cooperative with getting into the police vehicle and intentionally sat on ground. Share this -







Family of George Floyd calls officer's arrest 'a welcome but overdue step' "The arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the brutal killing of George Floyd is a welcome but overdue step on the road to justice. We expected a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the other officers arrested," George Floyd's relatives and attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. "We call on authorities to revise the charges to reflect the true culpability of this officer. The pain that the black community feels over this murder and what it reflects about the treatment of black people in America is raw and is spilling out onto streets across America." They added, "While this is a right and necessary step, we need the City of Minneapolis –- and cities across the country –- to fix the policies and training deficiencies that permitted this unlawful killing –- and so many others –- to occur."







Derek Chauvin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder Minnesota state law says that a person could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder. The crime is defined as a person not intending to cause the death of a person who does end up causing that death "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life." In other words, he's charged with causing Floyd's death by perpetrating a dangerous act without regard to Floyd's life –- even if he didn't set out to do so.







Photos: Signs in store windows ask looters to pass them by A sign in a store window Friday in St. Paul, Minn., expresses solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as it asks looters to spare the property. J. Henderson J. Henderson







Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in George Floyd case The Minneapolis police officer shown on video putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. Derek Chauvin, who was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd, was taken into custody Friday. Read the full story here.






