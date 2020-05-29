Watch live: George Floyd death protests around the U.S.

Derek Chauvin had knee on George Floyd's neck for 2 minutes and 43 seconds after he became non-responsive: charging documents
State charging documents allege that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 2 minutes and 43 seconds after Floyd became non-responsive based on law enforcement review of body-worn camera video.
In total, the complaint says Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and “police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.”
The medical examiner found no findings that support diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation, the complaint says. Instead, it says that Floyd had coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease and “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”
The complaint says that initially Floyd was not cooperative with getting into the police vehicle and intentionally sat on ground.
Family of George Floyd calls officer's arrest 'a welcome but overdue step'
"The arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the brutal killing of George Floyd is a welcome but overdue step on the road to justice. We expected a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the other officers arrested," George Floyd's relatives and attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. "We call on authorities to revise the charges to reflect the true culpability of this officer. The pain that the black community feels over this murder and what it reflects about the treatment of black people in America is raw and is spilling out onto streets across America."
They added, "While this is a right and necessary step, we need the City of Minneapolis –- and cities across the country –- to fix the policies and training deficiencies that permitted this unlawful killing –- and so many others –- to occur."
Derek Chauvin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder
Minnesota state law says that a person could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder.
The crime is defined as a person not intending to cause the death of a person who does end up causing that death “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”
In other words, he’s charged with causing Floyd’s death by perpetrating a dangerous act without regard to Floyd’s life –- even if he didn’t set out to do so.
Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter
Prosecutor announces murder charges in death of George FloydMay 29, 202001:39
Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced.
The former Minneapolis police officer was taken into custody Friday.
Photos: Signs in store windows ask looters to pass them by
Klobuchar defends prosecutorial record amid question over 2006 Chauvin incident
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, on Friday defended her record as a former county prosecutor, rejecting accusations that she declined to press charges against the cop who knelt on George Floyd's neck for the killing of a suspect in 2006.
In October 2006, that officer, Derek Chauvin, was involved in the fatal shooting of a stabbing suspect. At the time, Klobuchar was the attorney for Hennepin County, which contains Minneapolis. Klobuchar was elected to the U.S. Senate the next month.
Klobuchar, however, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Friday that she never declined to prosecute Chauvin. She explained that the investigation into the case began during her tenure but continued into the time during which she’d already been sworn into the Senate and was ultimately handled by her successor.
“This idea that I somehow declined a case … against this officer is absolutely false. It is a lie. I don't know what else to say about it,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar explained that her successor sent the the case to a grand jury, which ultimately declined in 2008 to charge Chauvin. In a statement Friday, the Hennepin County attorney's office said, "Sen. Klobuchar's last day in the office here was December 31, 2006, and she had no involvement in the prosecution of this case at all."
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in George Floyd case
The Minneapolis police officer shown on video putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
Derek Chauvin, who was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd, was taken into custody Friday.