Watch live: Michigan governor gives coronavirus response briefing

France extends lockdown until May 11 A couple walk past Notre Dame in Paris on Monday. Chesnot / Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday the country will extend its coronavirus lockdown measures until May 11. In a televised national address, Macron said he hopes to gradually reopen schools, factories and businesses after that date. Restaurants, bars, cafés, movie theaters and other public venues will remain closed. He added that people will be able to return to work after May 11 under guidelines that are still to be outlined. The country has been under lockdown since March 17 to stop the spread of the virus. As of Monday, France has registered 574 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,967. So far, more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.







West Virginia to give $500 for neediest families West Virginia residents enrolled in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a federal assistance program, will be issued one-time payments of $500, state health officials said Monday. The emergency cash is meant to help low-income families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, said Linda Watts, the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Resource's Bureau for Children and Families. The state said recipients must have been active in the assistance program in March 2020 and still eligible in April. Payments will be processed starting on Tuesday.







Spain has 'reached the peak' of the pandemic, health minister says Spain has reached the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's minister of health said Monday, adding that it is still "in the lockdown phase," even as some commerce there slowly resumes. "We haven't started any de-escalation phase yet," said the minister, Salvador Illa. "Economic activity was restarted today in a very limited number of sectors. But the main goal continues to be the fight against the virus in Spain by means of mobility restrictions." The hard-hit nation has had nearly 170,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 17,400 deaths due to it. Spain is allowing some non-essential workers to return to work this week, but only if they cannot perform their job duties from home. "We have made it through the first stage. We've reached the peak," Illa said of the pandemic. "Now is the moment to face the second phase: bending the curve, which is our goal this week."







Cuomo, other govs lay out first steps towards re-opening states The governors of several northeastern states on Monday outlined the first steps each state will take towards easing restrictions meant to combat the spread of coronavirus. The Democratic officials, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, John Carney of Delaware and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, said that each state would form a panel of experts to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak in the region and help devise a plan to slowly reopen parts of each state. The group will include one public health official from each state, one economic development official and the chief of staff of each respective governor. Cuomo said there is no timetable for the group to release its plan, but instead will "follow the data and learn from the other countries." "We should look forward to reopening but reopening with a smart plan because it can backfire," Cuomo said. "This has to be informed by data and experts you have to take one step forward and then you measure the next step." President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet earlier on Monday that only he has the sole power to reopen the country. However, Wolf said on the call that governors closed the state and have the power to say when its right to reopen. Cuomo said there needs to be more "clarity" from the federal government, such as setting a federal program that the states can follow.







Ford to make reusable medical gowns from airbag material Ford is expanding the range of protective medical gear it will produce to meet the nationwide shortage created by the coronavirus pandemic, the automaker said Monday. The company will now start producing washable and reusable medical gowns, using the same nylon material normally used for airbags. As with the respirators and other personal protection equipment Ford is currently producing with 3M, the automaker has cut development and production times by using materials already available at its factories. Ford and 3M are expected to roll out their first powered respirators later this week, with a goal of producing at least 100,000 by June. The venture is "a great example of corporate cooperation," said Mike Kesti, a global technical director at 3M.







White House Correspondents' Dinner gets a new date The White House Correspondents' Dinner is officially back on the calendar. The event, originally scheduled for April 25, was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. It's now expected to be held on Aug. 29. "For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes," said Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents' Association. "We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind the important journalism we have seen throughout this crisis." "SNL" star Kenan Thompson is set to host the event. Comedian Hasan Minhaj is the evening's featured entertainer.







Photo: Remembering a fallen colleague in Spain Health workers comfort each other Monday during a tribute to Esteban, a nurse who died from COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes. Susana Vera / Reuters







Italy surpasses 20,000 deaths Italy reached a grim milestone on Monday, with the total number of coronavirus deaths topping 20,000. Only U.S. has a greater death toll, now standing at 22,673. Spanish health officials said 20,465 have died from the virus so far, an increase of 566 compared to the day before. On Sunday, the single-day death toll was 431, the lowest since March 19. Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has been in lockdown since March 10 to help stop the spread of the virus. So far, nearly 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported.






