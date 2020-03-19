Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing

Spain's death toll climbs by over 200 overnight
Spain’s death toll from the epidemic soared by 209 in 24 hours to 767 fatalities the health ministry said on Thursday. Spain is the second worst affected country in Europe, as only Italy has had more cases and deaths.
The total number of cases also climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday — on Wednesday, there were 13,716 cases in Spain.
This comes as Spain announced a 200 billion euro (about $215 billion) package on Tuesday to help companies and protect workers affected by the spiraling outbreak crisis.
More than half of jobs in Spain are dependent on small or medium-sized companies in a country with one of the developed world’s highest unemployment rates.
Photo: The scene in Greece
Mexico, former swine flu hub, drags feet on border closures
Mexican officials are dragging their feet on border closures and coronavirus containment measures, in what critics call a high risk strategy driven by bad memories of a shutdown a decade ago that deepened the country’s recession during the swine flu epidemic.
While neighboring U.S. and other countries in Latin America have suspended flights, banned public gatherings and closed schools, in Mexico City tens of thousands of music fans rocked out to Guns and Roses at a festival at the weekend.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also went on tour, hugging surging crowds of supporters and kissing babies.
Some Mexican scientists — receiving news of Europe’s growing lockdown — are increasingly worried that Mexico’s highly restrained approach to the outbreak could lead to a bigger epidemic down the road.
ESPN turns to alternative sports — including marble racing
ESPN is turning to fringe sports in an effort to replace some of the thrills and spills of its usual sports programming.
The network said that this Sunday its ESPN2 channel would become "ESPN8: The Ocho," a reference to the fictional channel from the movie "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story."
The TV line-up includes a range of unusual sports competitions including marble runs, cherry pit spitting, sign spinning, the Stupid Robot Fighting League and the questionably titled Death Diving Championship of 2019.
E.U. asks Netflix to limit high-definition streaming
Many people in Europe are working from home and staying in at night, and that means more internet-based video conferencing and streaming.
In an effort to make sure everything functions properly, E.U. Commissioner Thierry Breton has asked Netflix to limit high-definition streaming.
Between 400 and 500 people are stranded in Panama after a “tribal” festival and music event ended with many of them being quarantined at the concert site near the Caribbean beach of Playa Chiquita, an organizer said.
James Baker of Manchester, England, told the Associated Press that those attending the festival included people from countries around the world, including Spain, Canada, the U.S., Denmark, France, Britain, and Hungary.
Authorities in Panama have required that those seeking to leave prove they had been in Panama for at least 14 days. While many attendees have been able to leave, Baker said many of the remaining festivalgoers and staff would need help getting back to their home countries due to flight and transport cancellations. He told the AP that "the mood is generally good" and the group had tents, medial support and food for about a month.
Markets calm amid silent opening bell ahead of switch to all-electronic trading
Markets were calmer on Thursday, just two days before the New York Stock Exchange closes its main trading floor and converts to all-electronic trading due to safety concerns about coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by around 200 points, with the S&P and Nasdaq down by just under 1 percent each.
Newly released data that showed a significant spike in unemployment levels put some pressure on stocks on Thursday, with 281,000 people filing claims, far higher than last week's 211,000.
Pelosi demands Trump authorize production of critical supplies to fight coronavirus
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., implored President Donald Trump on Thursday to use his authorities to force the mass production of critical supplies that the U.S. is lacking in the fight against the coronavirus.
“The president must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass-produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire,” Pelosi said in a statement issued from her district in San Francisco.
Pelosi’s statement comes after Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he signed the Defense Production Act so that he could use it in a "worst case scenario."
