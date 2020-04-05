Watch Live: Palm Sunday service at NYC’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Daily death toll in Spain drops for third day in a row Maria Porcel cries on the coffin of her mother, Concepcion Molero, who died at the age of 80 after contracting the virus in Spain on Saturday. David Ramos / Getty Images The number of virus deaths has fallen for the third day in a row in Spain — showing some hope in the hard-hit country where more than 12,400 have died as of Sunday. On Saturday, the country reported 809 news deaths, and on Sunday it reported 674. While Spain is second only to Italy in number of deaths and behind only the U.S. in number of reported infections, both Italy and Spain have recently seen a slowing of infections after weeks of lockdown. Despite this, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday in an address that he would ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 days until April 26. Share this -







1st federal inmate to die of virus wrote heartbreaking letter to judge In the months before the coronavirus infiltrated the U.S., a 49-year-old inmate began drafting a letter inside the walls of a federal prison in Louisiana. The man, Patrick Jones, had been locked up for nearly 13 years on a nonviolent drug charge. He hadn't seen his youngest son, then 16, since the boy was a toddler. He was now writing the judge in the hope of receiving a sentence reduction through the newly-signed First Step Act, which offered relief to some inmates convicted of nonviolent drug crimes. "My child having his own experience of raising his own child would validate my life experience and give meaning to my existence in this world, because 83582-180 has no meaning," he wrote, referring to his federal inmate number. The judge denied the request on Feb. 26, 2020. Twenty two days later, Patrick Estell Jones was dead, the first federal inmate to die of the coronavirus. Read the whole story here.







Iran's president says 'low risk' economic activity to resume next week Iran recorded 2,483 new cases from the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said Sunday. This brought the total to 58,226 confirmed cases in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. While more than 22,000 of those people have recovered, another 151 people died from the respiratory illness in the country bringing the total number to 3,603 which is up by 151 from the day before, the ministry said. However, Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said in a TV address on Sunday that "low-risk" economic activities would resume on April 11, but that schools, universities and religious venues will remain closed until April 19.







Queen to call for 'good-humoured resolve' as virus deaths rise in U.K. Queen Elizabeth normally only speaks to the nation during her annual Christmas Day message, which she is pictured doing here in December. Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images file Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will urge her subjects to show the same "self-discipline" and "quiet good-humoured resolve" that characterized previous generations in a rare address to the nation about the coronavirus epidemic on Sunday. The monarch will acknowledge the grief, financial difficulties and "enormous changes to the daily lives" felt by many families during "a time of disruption" in a pre-recorded televised address meant to rally the nation. "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," the 93-year-old will say, according to extracts released by Buckingham Palace. Her speech comes as the number of deaths from the respiratory illness in the U.K. climbed over 4,300 on Saturday. Read the full story here.







Pandemic means Palm Sunday and Holy Week will be held at home On Palm Sunday, the pandemic has challenged Christian churches around the world to find socially distant ways to begin the Holy Week and to mark the final week of Lent. Pope Francis — the center of the Catholic church — will be celebrating Mass for Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday and Easter in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica, instead of the huge square outside filled with Catholics due to Italy's lockdown. In Argentina, the archbishopric of La Plata encouraged the faithful to use any type of plant at home for a "virtual" blessing during a livestream of Palm Sunday service. Millions of American Christians will observe Palm Sunday at home this weekend, as the vast majority of U.S. churches have moved services online to comply with stay-at-home rules.







Residents told to wear masks outside at all times in Italy's Lombardy region Protective masks bearing the names of medical staffers and nurses are pictured pinned to a wall on April 2 at the operative field hospital for coronavirus patients in Lombardy, Italy. Miguel Medina / AFP - Getty Images Residents in Italy's virus-ravaged Lombardy region will be required to wear masks at all times when they go outside until at least April 13, government officials said Sunday. They added that an additional 180 police officers will be deployed to patrol the streets of Milan — Italy's financial hub and one of the region's main cities. The decree was issued as new figures showed 25 nurses and 80 doctors died across Italy as of Sunday, health officials said. Italy has reported a national death toll of more than 15,000 as of Sunday. However, it has started to see the number of infections leveling off after weeks of nationwide shutdown.







Dubai extends around the clock lockdown for two weeks Dubai entered an extended two-week lockdown late Saturday night as Gulf states work to limit the virus outbreak. The emirate had been under an overnight curfew along with the rest of the UAE since March 26 but the lockdown will now continue to run around the clock, officials said. The UAE has more than 1,500 reported cases as of Sunday. In a city known for luxury and a lively nightlife scene, people will only be able leave their homes except for essential purposes and just one family member is permitted to go out at any one time. People working in vital sectors will not be affected. In neighboring Saudi Arabia, the authorities also announced a lockdown and a partial curfew also starting this weekend, the interior ministry said in a statement. Saudi Arabia is the country worst hit by the pandemic in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council group of Arab oil monarchies. It has reported more than 2,000 cases.






