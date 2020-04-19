Watch live: Trump and coronavirus task force hold White House briefing

David Bowie bassist Matthew Seligman dies of virus complications at 64 Matthew Seligman, who played bass for David Bowie, died of coronavirus complications on Friday. He was 64. His longtime friend and fellow musician Thomas Dolby shared details about Seligman's death in a Facebook post, saying he suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke on Friday. He had also been in an induced coma for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in St. George's University Hospital in London. Dolby posted a photo of Seligman with lyrics from his song "I Love You Goodbye." Seligman joined Bowie during his 1985 Live Aid performance and played bass on the soundtrack for his 1986 film "Labyrinth." He was also a member of the '70s rock band the Soft Boys. Share this -







Watch: 10-year-old gets emotional birthday surprise through hospital window April 19, 2020 01:50 Reese Loggins, a 10-year-old boy from High Point, North Carolina, who's battling leukemia at Duke University Hospital, looked outside his window and found a surprise birthday gift hanging in mid-air. Because of visiting restrictions and social distancing guidelines, his parents wanted to make the day extra special for Reese. It was the second birthday he would spend in the hospital. "It's been really tough," said his mother, Michelle Loggins. "The closer his birthday got, the more he was talking about biking, how much he misses biking around." The morning of Reese's birthday last Wednesday, construction crews used a crane to lift a bicycle gift up to his fifth-floor window, sang "Happy Birthday" and displayed a banner atop a nearby building that read, "Happy 10th Birthday Reese." Then nurses and other staff entered Reese's room and sang "Happy birthday."







Coronavirus cases in Peru top 15,000, second highest in Latin America LIMA — Peru reported over 15,000 cases of coronavirus Sunday, the second-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer. The crisis has paralyzed Peru and left millions without jobs. The central bank has said the economy had been "severely affected" temporarily by simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Peru recorded its first coronavirus case on March 6 and took 25 days to reach 1,000 cases. It took only 14 more days to reach 10,000 cases on April 14, according to a Reuters tally. Peru has reported a total of 15,628 cases and 400 deaths, the health ministry said. In Latin America, only Brazil has more cases.







Photo: The scene at Coney Island A person walks along the sand at the empty Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday. Andrew Kelly / Reuters







Governors decry Trump support of coronavirus protesters: 'Dangerous' A man waves an American flag during a rally against California's stay at home orders in San Diego on April 18, 2020. Ariana Drehsler / AFP - Getty Images Governors across the country on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's expression of solidarity with those protesting various state-issued stay-at-home orders, saying his comments are "dangerous" and "don't make any sense." "I don't know any other way to characterize it, when we have an order from governors, both Republicans and Democrats, that basically are designed to protect people's health, literally their lives, to have a president of the United States basically encourage insubordination, to encourage illegal activity," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, told ABC's "This Week." He added, "To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing." Inslee said Trump's comments were "dangerous" because they "can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives." Read the full story here.







Belarusians flock to churches for Easter, defying calls to stay home Thousands of Belarusians converged on churches across the country on Sunday to celebrate Orthodox Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the infection spread. As priests in many eastern European countries have planned to conduct services in empty churches over the Easter weekend observed by Orthodox Christians, Belarus is one of very few countries that has not imposed lockdown measures. State media ridicule fears over the coronavirus, while the country's president calls fears around it "mass psychosis." Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the authorities' strategy was correct. "You know my position: we survive these viruses every year," he said. The health ministry said on Sunday that 47 people died of the virus and has reported 4,779 cases. In contrast, neighboring Ukraine effectively banned the general public from church services by stipulating that only 10 people were allowed to be present at a service. The government has also repeatedly urged people to stay at home. Ukraine reported 5,449 cases of coronavirus as of April 19, including 141 deaths.







Photos: A birthday in Brooklyn Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son's birthday in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Felix Hassebroek jumps on the couch with his sister, Jane, while celebrating his birthday at their Brooklyn home. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters






