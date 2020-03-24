Watch people crowd London subways, despite calls for social distancing

Photo: Serbian field hospital in fair hall A Serbian soldier walks through beds set up in one of the halls at the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people suffering from mild symptoms from the coronavirus on Tuesday. Vladimir Zivojinovic / AFP via Getty Images Share this -







VA nearly doubles number of tests administered in a day, invites retired medical workers to return The Department of Veterans Affairs has administered over 2,726 tests for COVID-19 nationwide, a jump of 1,202 tests from the number reported just the day before, the VA announced Tuesday. Of the tests administered, 296 have been positive. The highest concentration of positive cases is in the New Orleans region of Louisiana, where the Louisiana Veterans Health Care System has seen 63 positive cases. The agency is also now waiving a section of federal law about retired VA workers to make it easier to rehire retired VA health care workers as facilities work to increase staffing during the coronavirus pandemic.







Americans stock up on Campbell's pantry staples Campbell Soup Company said that demand for its products increased dramatically this month, as Americans stocked up on staples during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported soup sales rose 59.3 percent in the last four weeks, ending March 15, compared to a year ago. Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers increased 22.7 percent while Prego pasta sauce sales rose by 52.9 percent. The New Jersey-based company also said that its "meals and beverages" segment saw more sales in a week than for the entire month of March last year. Weekly case orders rose by 366 percent for the week ending March 21. The company said its plant in Richmond, Utah, made more than two million pounds of Goldfish and cookies in the week through March 21.







Fact checker Snopes says it's overwhelmed by coronavirus misinformation Fact-checking website Snopes told readers that the "magnitude of misinformation spreading in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming our small team," and is demanding social media companies Facebook and Google "do more right now to shut down misinformation on their platforms." The site said it is scaling back routine content production to focus on coronavirus stories that can provide a "significant impact." The shift comes weeks after the World Health Organization said that unreliable information circulating on the web is contributing to an "infodemic" worldwide. "Facebook and Google are absolutely failing their users and the fact checking industry isn't really doing anything about it despite having so much leverage," Snopes vice president of operations Vinny Green said. Over 1,000 claims about coronavirus on Google have received fact checks from the company's verified fact checking network since January.







ICE detainee tests positive for coronavirus An immigrant detained at a New Jersey facility operated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Tuesday, marking the first coronavirus case of an ICE detainee. The agency said in a statement the individual has been "quarantined and is receiving care" and intake at the Bergen County facility is temporarily suspended NBC News has previously reported extensive problems with the quality of health care in ICE detention facilities, including the deaths of 24 detainees since the start of the Trump administration. Earlier Tuesday, the ACLU filed three lawsuits against ICE demanding that vulnerable inmates be released from three different detention centers.







Minor, under the age of 18, dies of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Another four people have died in Los Angeles County, including a minor, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. "Tragically, one the people who died was a person under the age of 18," Ferrer said. "A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages." Ferrer did not expand on the patient's age or whether they had any underlying conditions, but a press release from the department said the minor was a resident of the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County has seen a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. The county has a total of 662 positive cases, including more than 250 that were confirmed in the last two days.







Why science matters in finding coronavirus treatments In Nebraska, researchers are studying whether an experimental drug, remdesivir, can treat COVID-19, the illness that results from coronavirus infection. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state would begin trials looking at the drug combination hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax. All told, more than 100 clinical trials of dozens of potential treatments have already begun in multiple countries. Read more.






