WATCH: Republican Marsha Blackburn celebrates Senate win in Tennessee

While Blackburn celebrated, Democrat Phil Bredesen addressed the room of dejected supporters with a very brief speech. He said he tried to call Blackburn to congratulate her, but she was already on stage declaring victory.

"I applied for the job and got a rejection letter," Bredesen said, before going on to praise his campaign staff.

"This race for me had something that I’d never seen before and that's the extent of the volunteer activity," he said.

The ballroom is slowly clearing but a band rocks on.