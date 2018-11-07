WATCH: Sen. Graham says Attorney General Sessions likely out after midterms

NBC News projects that the Democratic Party will take control of the House of Representatives.

A party needs to control 218 seats in the House for a majority.

Some of the key House races that allowed NBC News to call Democratic control of the House included MN-3, CO-6, FL-27, NY-11, VA-2, TX-32, MI-11.

Republicans will hold the Senate after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rouke, NBC News projects — setting up a Congress divided.