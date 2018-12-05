Feedback

WATCH: Trump arrives for funeral service, greets Obama

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Bush 41 Funeral

Allan Smith
Allan Smith

Jon Meacham, author of definitive Bush biography, gives first eulogy

Presidential historian Jon Meacham, who wrote the definitive biography of former President George H.W. Bush in 2015, delivered the first eulogy at Bush's state funeral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Meacham began by telling the story of Bush, a pilot during World War II, having his plane shot down in the Pacific area of the war.

Meacham called Bush the "last great soldier-statesman," saying he embodied the values of presidents like John Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower.

"He believed that to whom much was given, much was expected," Meacham said.

Meacham highlighted some of the president's greatest accomplishments, including managing the end of the Cold War and signing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"An imperfect man, he left us a more perfect union," Meacham said.

Public speaking wasn't Bush's "strong suit," Meacham noted, mentioning Bush's acknowledgement as such.

NBC News
NBC News

WATCH: Bush's casket enters National Cathedral for funeral service

Liz Johnstone

Granddaughters Lauren Bush Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush deliver first reading

Lauren Bush Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush, granddaughters of the former president, delivered the first reading of the service. 

They read from Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20.

Allan Smith
Allan Smith

Bush's funeral service begins

Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral service began just after 11 a.m. on the East Coast at the Washington National Cathedral.

Members of the Bush family, including son and former President George W. Bush, arrived, and briefly greeted President Donald Trump and three other former presidents and their spouses seated in the first pew. They were escorted to their seats by Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard.

The service is being broadcast live. 

Daniel Barnes

Twitter users pay tribute to 41 with #socksforBush

Former President George H.W. Bush was a man who spoke quietly — but wore plenty of loud socks.

In his later years, he often wore special socks to promote causes like voting and Down Syndrome awareness.

"I like a colorful sock. I'm a sock man," he told his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager during a 2012 "Today" Show interview. 

As his funeral began, social media users paid tribute to him by posting pictures of themselves wearing fun or colorful socks using the hashtag #socksforBush. 

The 41st president will be buried in a special pair of socks celebrating his service as a Navy pilot during World War II. 

NBC News
NBC News

WATCH: Trump arrives for funeral service, greets Obama

Jonathan Allen

Trump, Obama shake hands in apparent first interaction since inauguration

There was an awkward moment when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were seated in the front pew.

Former President Barack Obama reached out to shake Trump's hand, and former President Bill Clinton looked across the Obamas as if he wanted to make some sort of connection with Trump. But Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, gave no sign of acknowledging Trump. Instead, she nodded to Melania Trump, who waved to her and former President Jimmy Carter.

The Obama-Trump handshake appears to be their first direct interaction since Trump's inauguration nearly two years ago.

Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH
President Donald Trump shakes hands with former first lady Michelle Obama before the funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Allan Smith
Allan Smith

President George W. Bush, former GOP senator among those giving eulogies

Four men will eulogize President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday at his state funeral in Washington, D.C.

They are as follows:

Jon Meacham

Meacham, a presidential historian, published in 2015 the definitive biography of the elder Bush president: "Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush."

Brian Mulroney

The former Canadian prime minister, Mulroney is a longtime friend of the ex-president.

Alan Simpson

The former GOP senator from Wyoming said his friendship with Bush dates back to the 1960s when his father sold his Washington, D.C., home to the future president.

George W. Bush

Not since John Quincy Adams won the 1824 presidential election had the son of a president gone on to serve as the commander-in-chief. That was until Bush won the 2000 election, following in his father's footsteps. The 43rd president is the eldest of his father's six children, who also include former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a one-time presidential candidate himself.

Jonathan Allen and Christina Wilkie

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston visits 'presidents' row'

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who represents a Houston district and is known for making her way to the center aisle of the House chamber for State of the Union addresses, visited "presidents' row" in the cathedral, where she spoke with former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. As she arrived, former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton shared a warm embrace and then Michelle Obama hugged Jackson Lee.

Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH
)Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Hillary Clinton sit before the funeral service for George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
NBC News
NBC News

Trump motorcade arrives at Cathedral

The Trump motorcade pulled to a stop at Washington National Cathedral at 10:35 a.m.

Onlookers lined Pennsylvania Avenue and 22d Street. A policeman in a yellow reflective jacket held a salute as it passed M St.

advertisement