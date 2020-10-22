'We have a little surprise for '60 Minutes'': Trump at North Carolina rally after walking out of interview President Trump continued to attack "60 Minutes" during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday a day after the president stormed out of an interview with veteran journalist Lesley Stahl, whom the president has taunted since the interview. One of Trump's grievances regarding the taped interview, which is set to air on Sunday, apparently has to do with Stahl bringing up his low approval rating among women, he revealed at the rally. In a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, likely female voters preferred Democratic nominee Joe Biden to Trump by 23 points. He also teased a "surprise" for the network before the program airs. "I said, jokingly, the last time out last time that I said, 'women of the suburbs please, please love me, I've done such a great job, please,'" Trump said. "And on '60 Minutes,' fake '60 Minutes,' she said, 'you are begging for women to love you.'" Trump added, "You'll see, you'll see ... We have a little surprise for '60 Minutes.' I won't name the anchor, you know the anchor." Share this -







Obama targets young voters in video ahead of campaign trail debut One of the most inspiring things about this year has been seeing so many young people organizing, marching, and fighting for change. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, we've got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/vfHnP4XPxK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020







Trump goes to the videotape on fracking at Pennsylvania rally As expected, President Trump told his Erie, Pennsylvania, crowd that a Joe Biden victory would spell disaster for fracking and mining in the state, which is critical to their economy. “So much for the American dream. And, Joe Biden will ban fracking and abolish it in Pennsylvania. How many times did he say your fracking and mining industries will be outlawed, exiled, eradicated, and totally extinguished?" Trump said. "Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to ban fracking.” While Biden has said he will not ban fracking, his position is complicated. In a new move for his rallies, Trump played the crowd a video montage of news clips of Biden and Kamala Harris speaking against fracking. The video was the exact same video debuted at Vice President Mike Pence’s event last on Saturday in Pennsylvania and again yesterday at his additional event in the state. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to ban fracking in Pennsylvania and America, killing American jobs.



Let them tell you ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oc9KcxmDUe — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 17, 2020







Trump abruptly ends '60 Minutes' interview, taunts CBS' Lesley Stahl President Trump abruptly ended a taped interview at the White House with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl on Tuesday and taunted the veteran CBS News journalist in tweets. "I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about," the president tweeted. He also called the interview a " terrible Electoral Intrusion" in another tweet. He then posted a short video making light of Stahl not wearing a mask while appearing to talk with producers for the show at the White House. CBS said Stahl had been wearing a mask as she entered the White House and up to the time of the interview. "You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes," Trump said early in his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night. "You'll get such a kick out of it, you're going to get a kick out of it. Leslie Stahl is not going to be happy.” One source told NBC News that the president and Stahl spoke on-camera for more than 40 minutes. The president, during what the source called a “natural breaking point in the conversation,” told Stahl: "I think you have what you need." The interview is described by the source as “testy at times.” “He gave them more than 45 minutes for a show that’s one hour and will also feature an interview with Pence, Harris, and Biden. They went way over, so he wrapped and didn’t do the walk-and-talk," another source told NBC News. The interview is set to air this Sunday on CBS. Share this -







NYPD on Election Day security in NYC The NYPD vows a safe Election Day with uniformed officers at every polling location and a focus on physical threats as well as cyber threats, top department officials said Tuesday. NYPD’s four-star Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that “if anyone tries to interfere with peoples’ right to vote we will take action” and that voting is a “sacred right” for all Americans. Both Monahan and Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said that the NYPD had received no specific or credible threats to the election but noted the heightened political rhetoric and attention to this year’s vote. The department is teaming up with a FBI cyber command post, the New York City Board of Elections, and their own Intelligence Bureau to monitor cyber events across the U.S. to make sure the online threat to election day is monitored and responded to as well. Right now, they’re focused on DDOS attacks, Ransomware incidents, and analyzing suspicious IP addresses as part of that effort. Share this -





