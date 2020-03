'We may well be in a recession,' Fed Chair Powell says

The coronavirus pandemic is putting unprecedented strain on the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged Thursday.

However, "there can be a good rebound on the other side of this," Powell said Thursday morning in an exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie on the "TODAY" show.

"There's nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy, quite the contrary," he said, while noting that, 'we may well be in a recession."

